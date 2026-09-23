Outkast Takes Legal Action Against Ovrkast for Name Theft

Outkast, the iconic hip-hop duo known for their profound influence on the genre, has initiated legal action against California rapper and producer Ovrkast, claiming trademark infringement and unfair competition. The Atlanta-based group alleges that Ovrkast’s name is “nearly identical” to their own and has caused significant consumer confusion. This lawsuit comes after Ovrkast reportedly acknowledged the confusion and agreed to adopt a different stage name.

Details of the Lawsuit

The 31-page complaint, filed in federal court in Georgia and obtained by Rolling Stone, was submitted by Outkast’s trademark holding company, High Schoolers. The suit outlines Outkast’s longstanding reputation in hip-hop since its formation in 1993, highlighting their six Grammy Awards and over 25 million records sold.

Claims Against Ovrkast

The lawsuit, filed against record producer Silas Wilson, asserts that he intentionally chose the stage name “Ovrkast” to exploit the significant fame and goodwill associated with Outkast’s name and brand. It alleges that Wilson’s use of the name has already led to real confusion among listeners, citing a 2025 Rolling Stone interview in which Wilson himself commented on the issue. He stated that the worst part of his rising profile was being accused of trying to mimic Outkast, noting, “It’s like, ‘No, bro. I wasn’t even thinking about Outkast.’”

Failed Amicable Resolution

Outkast claims that they attempted to resolve the matter amicably before resorting to legal action. According to the complaint, the group’s attorneys contacted Wilson in June 2025, resulting in an agreement that he would change his name to Overkxst and cease using Ovrkast in all promotional materials, including his website and social media accounts. This name change was reportedly to be completed by July 15, 2026.

Allegations of Breach of Contract

However, Outkast contends that Wilson later backed out of this agreement, suggesting alternative names that had already been rejected by the plaintiffs. The group maintains that the terms of the settlement are binding and asserts that Wilson’s actions constitute a breach of contract. “Defendant continues to use the Ovrkast mark with knowledge of plaintiff’s rights in the famous Outkast mark,” the lawsuit claims, emphasizing the ongoing nature of the alleged infringement.

Legal Demands