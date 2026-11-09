Nick Jonas Reveals His Deep Resentments Toward Diabetes

Bret Michaels, the iconic frontman of Poison, recently opened up about the struggles intertwined with his successful music career, particularly his long battle with type 1 diabetes. In an Instagram post from June 2025, he candidly shared how this chronic condition continues to pose challenges, particularly affecting his ability to tour and perform at his best.

Managing Diabetes on Tour

“Unfortunately, the highs and lows of living with diabetes since I’ve been six years old occasionally just kick my butt,” Michaels reflected in his post. He recounted a recent performance where he not only added songs to his setlist to push himself but also grappling with low blood sugar afterward. “At the end, my blood sugar walking off the stage was a real-life 39,” he disclosed, underscoring the seriousness of his health condition.

According to the CDC, a blood sugar level below 70 mg/dL is considered low for individuals with type 1 diabetes, with severe hypoglycemia beginning at 54 mg/dL. This stark reality is a reminder of the constant vigilance required in managing diabetes.

Future Plans and Precautions

Michaels assured his fans that he plans to take necessary breaks in his touring schedule. “I vow in the near future, I’m going to take that time needed,” he stated, asking for understanding if he needs to adjust show dates while he works on regulating his health. His proactive approach has been part of his life for decades, showcasing the commitment he maintains toward managing his condition.

He elaborated on his daily routine, emphasizing the importance of self-care. “I wake up and the first thing I do is check my constant glucose monitor,” he shared in a 2024 interview with People. After taking his morning injection, he immediately engages in a workout routine to help balance his blood sugar levels. “Good, bad or indifferent, no matter how I’m feeling—I get into a workout routine, and it helps to level the blood sugar out,” Michaels explained.