Network Takes Unprecedented Legal Action Against Trump Administration

In a notable twist in the ongoing battle between media networks and government, ABC has lodged a lawsuit against the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), claiming infringement on its First Amendment rights. This action marks a departure from the usual narrative, where the Trump administration frequently targeted media outlets with lawsuits over coverage it deemed unfavorable.

The FCC’s Review and Kimmel’s Humor

The legal action follows a series of contentious exchanges between ABC and the Trump administration, specifically concerning late-night host Jimmy Kimmel’s comedic skits that poked fun at the president. In April, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr initiated a review of ABC’s broadcasting licenses—a move criticized as retaliatory, coinciding with Kimmel’s mock White House Correspondents’ Dinner where Trump was the subject of jokes. Following this event, Trump took to Truth Social, lambasting Kimmel and calling for his termination from the network, claiming he “incompetently presides over one of the Lowest Rated shows on Television.”

Citing Retaliation and Threats

ABC’s lawsuit alleges that the FCC, under the administration’s influence, is pursuing a “retaliatory campaign” against the network for airing content that the president opposes. It draws attention to the historical context of Trump’s attacks on ABC, highlighting multiple social media posts where he has criticized the network and threatened to revoke its broadcasting licenses over coverage he disapproved of. The lawsuit posits that Carr has acted to further Trump’s vendetta against ABC since taking his position at the FCC last year.

Additional Tensions and Political Pressure

The tension escalated soon after Kimmel’s jestful commentary regarding political responses to sensitive issues—specifically, the killing of a prominent supporter. Carr’s remarks implied an ultimatum: “We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” suggesting that the FCC would increase scrutiny on ABC’s operations unless the network took action against Kimmel.

This pressure led to Kimmel’s temporary suspension by ABC; however, Trump remained vocal, reiterating the sentiment that “maybe their license should be taken away,” asserting that the network was overstepping boundaries by attacking him.

Historical Context of Lawsuits Against Media

Trump has a longstanding pattern of initiating legal action against various media entities, including ABC. Legal experts have previously characterized some of these suits as weak. For instance, a prior case emerged over George Stephanopoulos’s portrayal of a sexual abuse ruling against Trump in 2024, which ultimately ended in a settlement that came in the form of a significant donation to Trump’s presidential library—a decision that left many ABC staffers dissatisfied and feeling as if they had capitulated to the incoming administration.