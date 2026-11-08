Natasha Wilson Takes Legal Action After Dog Attack Injury

Lifetime actress Natasha Wilson is taking legal action following a traumatic incident that left her with significant injuries. The actress, known for her roles in Single and Ready to Jingle and UnREAL, claims that an encounter with a dog in a Los Angeles park has severely impacted her life and career.

Details of the Incident

On November 7, 2024, Wilson was at a dog park when she was bitten by a dog named Scruffy, owned by Gregory Marcel. In a lawsuit filed on November 3, and obtained by E! News, Wilson alleges that the dog was not leashed, which prevented Marcel from controlling Scruffy when he approached her French bulldog.

Allegations of Negligence

According to the complaint, Scruffy displayed aggressive behavior, “standing over Wilson’s bulldog in an aggressive and dominant posture.” When Wilson attempted to protect her pet, Scruffy jumped at her, causing her to fall to the ground. While down, Wilson claims that the dog continued to attack her as she tried to shield her dog with her body and hands.

Impact on Wilson’s Life

Since this incident, Wilson states that she has been unable to work for nearly two years due to the injuries she sustained. The lawsuit seeks justice for the emotional and physical disfigurement caused by the attack, highlighting the severe consequences on her personal and professional life.