Must-See Artists We’re Excited for at Daisy Chain 2027

As the excitement from Olivia Rodrigo’s groundbreaking Daisy Chain Fields festival still lingers, fans and music lovers reflect on the unforgettable day that unfolded in Irvine, CA. The inaugural all-women festival showcased an impressive lineup, featuring artists like Chappell Roan, Doechii, Mitski, and Garbage. Rodrigo’s headlining performance was particularly memorable, featuring surprise appearances from icons such as Stevie Nicks, Alanis Morissette, and Sarah McLachlan, the founder of the original Lilith Fair. The festival not only brought together powerful female artists but also raised $10 million for nonprofit organizations that support women and girls—which was subsequently matched by philanthropist Melinda French Gates, effectively doubling the total to $20 million. In a heartfelt reflection on the event, Rodrigo told Rolling Stone, “Music was the first medium where the way I felt was really accepted. Growing up, that was my safe space. So if girls can come to Daisy Chain and feel a little sliver of that, that would be a dream.”

Looking ahead, Rodrigo expressed hope for a continuation of the Daisy Chain festival, stating, “There’s always next year.” While fans eagerly await more details about the next event—such as its potential location and date—speculation abounds about the dream lineup for Daisy Chain 2027. With fresh albums and enduring influence, artists like Clairo, Missy Elliott, and Joan Baez seem like perfect fits. Other names generating buzz include The Chicks, Billie Eilish, Heart, Ani DiFranco, and Lana Del Rey. Here are some of our top picks for future performers who could elevate the festival even further.

The Pasadena singer-songwriter, known for her stunning third album, Lost Weekend, is a natural contender for Daisy Chain. Bridgers and Rodrigo share a loyal fanbase, and the indie rock star’s intricately woven songs would resonate beautifully at the festival. Always committed to social causes, Bridgers has demonstrated her advocacy: she donated proceeds from her Madison Square Garden show to the Immigration Bond Freedom Fund and plans to direct $1 from every ticket sold on her upcoming tour to RAINN, an anti-sexual violence organization. Her participation would be a powerful addition to the festival.

Fiona Apple

A pioneer of the Lilith Fair circuit, Fiona Apple played at the inaugural festival in 1997 and has long been an inspiration for Rodrigo. The latter has famously cited Apple’s “Sullen Girl” from her debut album, Tidal, as one of her early inspirations. After the acclaimed Fetch the Bolt Cutters in 2020, fans are eager for news of Apple’s next project. With over a decade away from touring, her appearance at Daisy Chain would not only mark a significant return but also be a full-circle moment for Rodrigo and her audience.

Courtney Love

Despite some previous tension regarding visual comparisons between her work and Rodrigo’s, Courtney Love’s new music has fans excited. Love recently confirmed that her long-awaited record is complete, which raises the question: could she be a surprise performer at Daisy Chain? The prospect of watching her deliver an enthralling set—possibly even a duet with Rodrigo on “Doll Parts”—would undeniably be a highlight for attendees.

Rihanna

While it may be a long shot, Rihanna’s return would electrify the festival atmosphere. Following her iconic performance at the 2023 Super Bowl and recent appearances at major events, fans are eager for new music from the pop sensation. She recently made history as the first woman to surpass 200 million RIAA singles certifications, making her a perfect fit to headline an all-women festival like Daisy Chain.

Jewel