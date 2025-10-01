Morgan Wallen Defends Actions After Tossing Chair from Bar Roof

New insights have emerged regarding Morgan Wallen‘s chair-throwing incident, putting the spotlight back on the country singer who initially denied wrongdoing. Wallen’s legal troubles began when he was arrested after allegedly hurling a chair off the roof of Eric Church’s bar in Nashville, an event that has since become a focal point of public and media attention.

The Chair-Throwing Incident

In April 2024, Morgan Wallen found himself in legal hot water after an episode involving a chair thrown from the sixth story of Eric Church’s new honky-tonk, Chief’s, in downtown Nashville. The chair landed dangerously close to a group of police officers on the street below, prompting immediate scrutiny. When questioned, bar staff quickly identified Wallen as the one responsible for the chaotic act.

Body Cam Footage Released

The newly released police body cam footage by The Associated Press captures Wallen’s initial denial of the incident. As the officers escort him from the bar, Wallen claims ignorance when asked about the event, responding with, “I don’t know.” Amid conflicting statements from bystanders—one accusing him, another defending him—Wallen remains noncommittal, telling the police, “We’re not trying to cause no problems, man. I don’t know why.” Despite this, he acknowledges their need to investigate, saying, “As you should.”

Legal Consequences and Admission

The video footage further shows Wallen being handcuffed and placed in a police cruiser, where he continues to insist on his innocence, stating, “I ain’t done nothing wrong.” Initially charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and a misdemeanor for disorderly conduct, Wallen was released on a $15,250 bond. Shortly after, he released a statement accepting responsibility for his actions, admitting, “I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility.”

Plea Deal and Sentence

In December, Wallen pleaded guilty to reduced misdemeanor charges, including reckless endangerment without a weapon. His sentence includes a two-year probation period, preceded by a week-long stay in a DUI education center. If Wallen adheres to these terms, he may have the opportunity to expunge the convictions from his record, offering a potential path to move beyond the incident.