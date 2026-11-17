Dolly Parton has once again captured the spotlight with three posthumous Grammy nominations announced for the 69th awards. Among the nominations is a nod for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her rerecorded version of “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” a track that first appeared on her 1977 album, New Harvest … First Gathering.

Cyrus Reflects on a Cherished Gift

In celebration of Parton’s 80th birthday, the iconic artist reimagined this classic song, collaborating with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus, Reba McEntire, and Queen Latifah, who received her first country-music Grammy nomination with this release. The song was issued as a charity single, with proceeds benefiting pediatric cancer research at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville.

Following the announcement of the nominations, Cyrus took to social media to share a heartfelt message, accompanied by a photo of the original album cover. “A couple Christmases ago Dolly gifted me this vinyl knowing how much I’d love an original,” Cyrus wrote. “My Aunt Dolly is one of the greatest songwriters the world has ever known. She never made music for recognition but to make the world a happier place through her songs.”

Cyrus expressed her joy at being nominated alongside her godmother and the remarkable group of artists for “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.” She described the recognition as a “beautiful way to honor her enormous heart.” Reflecting on her loss, she added, “I miss her calling on big days like this but feel her in every moment. Love you Aunt Dolly. Congratulations to these beautiful women and all the other nominees.”

Additional Nominations

In addition to her collaboration with Cyrus and others, Parton has another nomination in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category for her duet “Butterfly” with Zac Brown and the Zac Brown Band. This song is part of Brown’s 2025 album, Love & Fear. Brown performed the song during a recent tribute special for Parton and has been incorporating it into his live shows.