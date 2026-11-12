Lily Tomlin Shares Dolly Parton’s Unexpected 9 to 5 Secrets

In a heartfelt tribute to the incomparable Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift expressed the profound impact the legendary singer and songwriter had on countless lives. In a statement to E! News, Swift remarked on the reality of a world without Parton, saying it seemed “impossible, real, or right.” She celebrated Dolly’s “eternally generous” spirit and the enduring legacy she leaves behind, emphasizing that Parton was “truly the gift that kept on giving.”

Empowerment Through Authenticity

Swift articulated how Parton served as a beacon of empowerment, encouraging individuals to embrace their true selves. “Dolly gave us someone to look up to while encouraging us to be who we are as individuals,” Swift noted. The late icon possessed the rare ability to impart wisdom with a blend of humor and honesty. “Somehow she was able to give us her lessons about the world gently and honestly, simultaneously, and oftentimes hilariously,” said Swift. This unique combination of “true grace and true grit” defined Parton’s character.

A Heart for Others

Swift highlighted Parton’s compassion and resilience, describing her soft heart for others’ struggles coupled with her steadfast determination to uphold her self-worth as an artist. “She possessed the softest heart when it came to the struggles of others, and a backbone of steel to defend her own self worth as an artist,” Swift remarked, capturing the essence of Parton’s duality as a performer and person.

Gratitude for a Lasting Influence

In her statement, Swift conveyed her gratitude for the myriad contributions that Parton made throughout her life. “For the melodies and lyrics she wrote that thawed even the coldest hearts,” Swift recalled, acknowledging how Parton’s artistry resonated with millions. She also recognized Parton’s influence on literature, stating, “For the millions of books she provided children all over the world so that they might fall in love with stories the way she did.”

A Legacy of Inspiration