Michelle Yeoh Honored as Busan's Asian Filmmaker of the Year

Michelle Yeoh has been honored as the Asian Filmmaker of the Year at the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), a prestigious accolade that acknowledges exceptional contributions to the advancement of Asian cinema. This annual award celebrates the influential work of Asian film professionals or organizations and will be presented during the festival’s opening ceremony on October 6.

A Trailblazing Career

Yeoh’s cinematic journey began in 1985 with her debut in Hong Kong action cinema through the film “Yes, Madam!” She soon became known for her remarkable roles in action films such as “Police Story 3: Supercop” (1992) and “Wing Chun” (1994), significantly redefining the portrayal of action heroines on screen. Her international breakthrough occurred with “Tomorrow Never Dies” (1997) and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2000), the latter achieving both critical acclaim and worldwide box-office success despite being a non-English-language film.

Accolades and Recognition

As Yeoh’s career evolved, so did her body of work. Notable recent films include “Crazy Rich Asians” (2018), “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (2021), and the highly acclaimed “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (2022). This performance made her the first Asian actress to win the Academy Award for Best Actress, a historic achievement complemented by victories at the SAG Awards and the Golden Globes. Earlier in 2023, Yeoh further solidified her status in the industry as the first Asian woman to receive the Honorary Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Connection to BIFF

Yeoh’s relationship with the Busan International Film Festival dates back to 2002 when she participated in the Pusan Promotion Plan, which is now known as the Asian Project Market. She has since returned to BIFF for various screenings, showcasing films like “Far North” (2007), “Reign of Assassins” (2010), and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (2022). Her appearance at this year’s festival marks her return to the BIFF red carpet for the first time since promoting “The Lady” in 2011.

Special Tributes and Programming

This year, BIFF will feature a Special Program in Focus dedicated to Yeoh, showcasing three films she selected: “Reign of Assassins,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and the upcoming “Sandiwara” (2026). Her latest project, “It’s My Time” (2026), will also be part of the retrospective, highlighting the evolution of her impressive career.

Looking Ahead