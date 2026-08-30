Michelle Obama Opens Up About Missing Her Daughters

In a candid conversation with CBS’s Stephen Stewart, former First Lady Michelle Obama shared her perspective on parenting and the absence of children. During an insightful exchange, Stewart, who is a father to Nathan, 22, and Maggie, 20, with wife Tracey McShane, broached the topic of whether Michelle misses the “job” of parenting. Her straightforward response? “No.”

A Reflection on Family Dynamics

Stewart elaborated on the different emotional landscapes parents navigate, mentioning how parenting “gave meaning and pattern to [his] life.” In contrast, Michelle confidently stated, “I’m good,” implying that her fulfillment is not tied to conventional roles.

Embracing Independence

While discussing the joys of their children’s schedules, Michelle made her priorities clear. “I love my schedule,” she quipped, adding, “I have a great schedule, and it’s all mine.” This statement underscores her appreciation for personal autonomy, especially after years dedicated to raising her daughters.

Quality Time and Parental Perspectives

Throughout the conversation, there was a recognition that parental experiences can differ significantly between mothers and fathers. Michelle pointed out a compelling reason for this divergence: “I think fathers can be that way because you weren’t there from 6:00 to 9:00 at night, you missed a lot of it.” She emphasized the depth of her bond with her children, noting, “I’ve had so much quality time with my children, so much. I know them inside and out.”