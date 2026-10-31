Michael Douglas Assures Jack Nicholson Is Fine but Withdrawn

Michael Douglas recently shared an update on Jack Nicholson, revealing that the legendary actor is doing well despite having largely withdrawn from public life. This insight came during a promotional event for Douglas’s new memoir, “One Helluva Ride.”

Michael Douglas Reflects on Jack Nicholson

When asked about his relationship with the “Something’s Gotta Give” star, Douglas expressed a wish to have acted alongside Nicholson, noting, “He’s not working anymore. He’s well. He has disappeared. I know that.” The 82-year-old actor went on to describe Nicholson’s current lifestyle, stating, “I still see him, but he is fine. He is up there by his house and walking around in his slippers. It happens. He deserves it. I understand. He is a few years older than me, but I understand.” It’s worth noting that Nicholson is 89 years old.

A Legendary Partnership That Never Was

Although Douglas and Nicholson never starred in a film together, their connection runs deep. Douglas was the producer of the iconic 1975 film “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” in which Nicholson delivered an Oscar-winning performance as Randle McMurphy. The film garnered nine Academy Award nominations and won five, including Best Picture.

Nicholson’s Absence from the Spotlight

Despite never formally announcing his retirement, Nicholson has not appeared in a film since 2010’s “How Do You Know.” His absence from the public eye has been notable, though his daughter, Lorraine, shared a birthday photo of him in April that captured a moment of joy, showing him clapping and smiling next to legendary musician Joni Mitchell. Lorraine simply captioned the post, “¡¡ 89 !!” in celebration of her father’s birthday.

A Rare Public Outing