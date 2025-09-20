MGK Reveals the Pain of His Massive Blackout Tattoo

MGK describes the ‘worst torture’ of ‘redesigning’ his body with giant blackout tattoo

Musician Machine Gun Kelly, known as Colson Baker, recently opened up about the grueling process of getting a massive blackout tattoo, which he refers to as the “worst torture” he’s ever endured. During his appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” he shared the motivation behind his body alteration effort, emphasizing his desire to “redesign” his body and explore the possibilities of body art. This article dives into MGK’s reflections on the painful journey, his feelings surrounding the experience, and the significance of his new ink.

Embracing Body Art

On the show, MGK expressed his fascination with body modification, stating, “In my head, it really interested me in redesigning the anatomy.” His passion for tattooing began at an early age, and with tattoos covering much of his body since he was 13, the blackout tattoo represents a transformative artistic journey for him. “You know the skin is the largest organ that we have,” he elaborated, highlighting his interest in how it can be redefined through art.

The Painful Process

When asked about the pain involved, MGK didn’t hold back, calling it the “worst torture I’ve ever experienced.” He explained his philosophy on enduring pain during tattoo sessions, saying, “I don’t do, like, the going under and numbing and waking up.” Instead, he opted to “thug it out,” despite acknowledging the challenge. “Big mistake, but my morals stand,” he remarked, underscoring his commitment to feeling the full weight of the experience.

A Tribute to Family

The blackout tattoo covers a substantial portion of MGK’s upper body, including his arms, chest, and stomach. Interestingly, amid the intense black ink, remnants of his original tattoos still peek through. Notably, he has preserved a piece designed by his 16-year-old daughter, Casie. “She did a little tattoo on me, so I kept that on me there,” he shared, reflecting on the sentimental value of the ink, which connects him to his family.

Inspiration and Reflection

MGK revealed that the decision for his blackout tattoo came after a challenging period in his life, describing it as a response to a personal “breakdown.” He later conveyed these sentiments in his song “Don’t Let Me Go,” where he raps about his struggles with vulnerability and emotions. Lines like “I had a breakdown and tatted my entire body except one line” resonate with listeners, offering an insight into his mental state during that time.

Through this transformative journey, MGK illustrates the complex interplay between art, pain, and personal growth. His candid reflections on the “worst torture” of redesigning his body with a giant blackout tattoo serve as both a statement of his artistic identity and a testament to his resilience in the face of personal struggles.