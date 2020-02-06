Mediterranean diet recipes: 4 simple diet recipes

Do you want to learn some delicious Mediterranean diet recipes? Take a look at our ideas and you won’t regret it. The Mediterranean diet is more than a diet. It is a healthy lifestyle that improves the quality of your life. Research has shown that people who live in Greece, Italy or Spain, live longer and have more energy. Why? Because of the Mediterranean diet.

The Mediterranean diet has some simple principles and it is not a very strict one. All you have to do is to include in mediterranean diet recipes many vegetables, fruits, spices, fish, olive oil and red wine.

What are the recommended foods during the Mediterranean diet

1. Vegetables: tomatoes, cucumbers, chili peppers, bell peppers, lettuce, zucchini, avocadoes, onions, cabbage, cauliflower, eggplants, peas, beans, chickpeas, lentils.

2. Fruits: oranges, grapefruits, pomelos, tangerines, lemons, apples, pears, peaches, kiwis, berries, strawberries, cherries, watermelons, grapes, apricots, plums, figs

3. Nuts: almonds, cashew nuts, sunflower seeds, flaxseed.

4. Olive oil

5. Fresh condiments: basil, oregano, mint, tarragon, parsley, rosemary, cumin, coriander, garlic, chili

6. Seafood: calamari, octopus, shrimp, crabs, lobsters

7. Fresh fish

8. Red wine

9. Honey instead of sugar.

The Mediterranean diet brings many health benefits. These benefits include:

– Lower cholesterol

– Reduced Alzheimer risk

– Reduced diabetes risk

– Reduced Parkinson risk

– High immunity

– Reduced cancer risk

– High energy levels

Now, let’s learn some interesting Mediterranean diet recipes. We guarantee you will find them delicious.

1. Tomatoes and cheese tartar

Ingredients:

– 8 small mozzarella balls

– 8 cherry tomatoes

– 2 tablespoons of olive oil

– 1 cup lemon juice

– 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

– Salt/ pepper

Prepare a mixture from: lemon juice, oil, vinegar, salt and pepper.

Cut the tomatoes in small pieces and put them into the mixture. Leave it for about 10 minutes. Place the tomatoes onto a plate with the mozzarella balls, pour the mixture and decorate with some basil leaves.

2. Potatoes salad

Ingredients:

– 8 small potatoes

– 1 red onion

– 300 g Mediterranean salami

The sauce:

– some mustard seeds

– 1 tablespoon mustard

– 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

– 1 teaspoon olive oil

– Salt

Boil the potatoes. Meanwhile prepare a sauce from: oil, mustard, salt, vinegar and mustard seeds. Peel the potatoes and chop them in little pieces. Pour the sauce and mix them well. Cut the onion and the salami and put them on top of the potatoes. Mix everything and decorate your salad with some chopped dill.

3. Black olive paste

Ingredients:

– 200 g black olives

– 5 anchovy fillets

– 8 capers

– 1 garlic clove

– 3 teaspoons of olive oil

Mix all the ingredients in a blender until you obtain a paste. Serve it with toasted bread. It is simply delicious.

4. Delicious salad

Ingredients;

– 8 surimi sticks

– 4 shrimps

– 2 potatoes

– 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise

– 1 apple

– 4 tablespoons of yogurt

– Some parsley

– Salt

Boil the potatoes and when they are ready let them cool.

Put the shrimps in boiling water for a minute.

Peal the apple and cut it in small pieces.

In a salad bowl place the chopped potatoes, the shrimps, the surimi sticks, the apple and the chopped parsley.

Mix the mayonnaise with salt and the yogurt. Pour the mixture over the salad, mix it very well and leave it in the refrigerator for 15 minutes before you serve it.