Mazda Engineer Recommends Ultimate Car Playlist from Cash to Daft Punk

Driving a car is an experience that goes beyond just getting from point A to B. The right soundtrack can transform a mundane journey into a memorable one. Mazda, known for its keen focus on driving dynamics, extends its passion for excellence to car audio systems as well. From Johnny Cash to Daft Punk, Mazda’s audio engineer, Matthew Valbuena, shares insights on creating the perfect in-car listening experience with a curated playlist that showcases the best songs to play in your car.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to cars, few automotive brands have captured the cultural zeitgeist quite like Mazda. Who can forget the “Zoom Zoom” commercials of the early aughts, or the iconic red Mazda Miata (a.k.a. the “MX-5”) stealing scenes in almost every hit TV show and movie of the Nineties?

For music fans, Mazda has also become a powerhouse in the car audio space. From a 30-year partnership with Bose on custom sound systems to constantly enhancing the vehicles’ acoustic housing, Mazda has always prioritized music in its car design.

“We feel very strongly about audio,” Masashi Nakayama, Mazda’s head of design, shared with journalists at the brand’s Hiroshima headquarters. “Even from a design perspective, there’s a ‘soul of motion’ and a ‘rhythm of form’ that makes the cars feel alive.”

Established in 1920, the automotive company — originally founded for cork production — has always made Hiroshima its home. The city’s resilient spirit is deeply embedded in the brand’s DNA. Mazdas have come to symbolize Hiroshima’s revival, driven by a “never give up” ethos, challenging themselves in design and technology. Nakayama notes their focus on “consistency, distinctiveness, and innovation” in sound.

Mazda’s philosophy is guided by jinba Ittai or “oneness” between car and driver. This principle applies to the Mazda music experience as well. CTO Ichiro Hirose emphasizes the blend of “human craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology” to perfect their audio systems.

“Many of our engineers and designers play in bands,” Hirose adds, emphasizing the importance of music in their work.

Few understand this passion better than Mazda engineer Matthew Valbuena. Spending over a decade shaping audio systems at Mazda, Valbuena has tailored the Bose Premium Audio System using tracks from his playlists. His influence is evident in models like the CX-90 and MX-5.

“A great system will reveal nuances and details you may have never noticed before,” Valbuena says. His goal is to craft a “spirited and dynamic listening experience” for customers.

Growing up in Southern California, Valbuena’s personal connection to Mazda’s audio program is deep. “Because both of my parents are deaf, I was free to explore music on my own,” he says, creating a diverse library influenced by Nineties alternative rock and hip-hop. He also seeks music his parents can “feel and enjoy.”

Valbuena insists it’s not the number of speakers but the experience. “We’re obsessed with how driving a Mazda makes you feel,” he explains. This devotion inspired the Bose premium audio system, focusing on optimal speaker placement.

For Rolling Stone, Valbuena curated a road trip playlist to help evaluate your car’s audio system or simply enjoy the drive. “Start with familiar songs to notice how the system affects tonal quality,” he suggests. An ideal playlist includes tracks that are “complex, vocal, acoustic, live, and bass-heavy.”

“Music is both personal and communal,” Valbuena says, noting how a great drive is enhanced by the right song.

Valbuena’s Top Song Picks

Valbuena highlights some standout tracks for your drive:

“My Hero” – Foo Fighters

“Experiencing a song that was released when I was in high school with my son creates an impressionable memory,” Valbuena recalls. The energy of Dave Grohl’s vocals is perfect for the road.

“1979” – The Smashing Pumpkins

This track embodies freedom, with its loops and samples offering a nostalgic sing-along experience.

“Romeo and Juliet” – The Killers

Cover songs provide a fresh perspective, and The Killers’ version allows for appreciating new details with Brandon Flowers’ vocals shining through.

“Fast Car” – Tracy Chapman

Chapman’s classic showcases the natural tones of acoustic instruments, revealing warmth in her vocals.

“The Promise” – Sturgill Simpson

This cover transforms an original into a moody outlaw country track. Its layered instruments create a clear, discernible mix.

“First Time I Ever Saw Your Face” – Johnny Cash

Acoustic tracks highlight natural instrument tones, with Cash’s voice and guitar creating an immersive experience.

“I Am the Highway (Live)” – Chris Cornell

This live track captures the essence of a mini concert in your car, highlighting live acoustics and crowd ambiance.

“Free Fallin’ (Live)” – John Mayer

Mayer’s track emphasizes guitar interplay and larger crowd dynamics, perfect for evaluating audio clarity.

“Doin’ It Right” – Daft Punk

This track is ideal for assessing dynamic range and frequency response, with its layered vocals and beats.

“Turn Down for What” – DJ Snake and Lil Jon

Known for its powerful bassline, this track tests your audio system’s bass response, delivering a tactile feedback experience.

Embrace these tracks in your car for an unparalleled audio experience, making every drive a journey of sound discovery.