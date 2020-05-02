Matthew McConaughey is the ‘Wedding Planner’ for Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey revived they’re The Wedding Planner chemistry on Twitter. The previous costars teased a feasible go back to the lovable rom-com. McConaughey reviewed his participation in the timeless flick in a brand-new video clip meeting.

Fans of The Wedding Planner will be advised why the motion picture is so damn excellent.

Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey dropped in love onscreen in the charming funny, and any person that’s ever before desired they would certainly return for a follow-up needs to prepare themselves. In a brand-new Twitter exchange, McConaughey and Lopez hinted that they enjoyed making the motion picture, so there’s almost absolutely hope of a get-together.

During the regular collection, McConaughey Takes, the Oscar champion, disclosed just how he obtained associated with the motion picture. He stated, “Jennifer was already cast, they were looking for the male lead. I think we were coming up against a writer’s strike. So, what that means is the issue was trying to get as many movies made as quickly as possible… the industry needed content.” As an outcome, the star could discuss an excellent deal to enact Dr. Steve Edison in The Wedding Planner.

As for collaborating with Hustlers symbol J.Lo, McConaughey stated, “I’ve always called her a quad threat. What does she not do? That girl works her backside off on everything. She does not just show up and wing it at all. She’s like clockwork. Just hammers it and knocks it out.”

Lopez was delighted by McConaughey’s recommendation, as she retweeted his video clip, and created, “@McConaughey, let’s do it again soon!” She finished her tweet with a winking emoji and glowed.

Petition to make The Wedding Planner 2 a truth!