Mastering the Art of Saying No with Confidence

Folk-rock songwriter Nick Carpenter, known by his moniker Medium Build, has had quite a journey since his debut album, Falling Apart, in 2016. While his concerns about losing all he’d worked for didn’t materialize, the pressures of fame led him to a breaking point. In candid reflections, he admits to grappling with substance use and the overwhelming spotlight of success. As he navigates his way through the industry, he’s learning a crucial lesson: the power of saying no.

Facing the Pressure of Fame

When Carpenter last spoke to Rolling Stone, he expressed a deep-seated fear about the potential loss of his accomplishments. “There’s a huge fear of: If I stopped working, will it all go away?” he confided. As Medium Build gained traction, particularly with collaborations like “Friend for Life” and performances at Coachella and Tyler Childers’ tour, the intensity of fame caught him off-guard. “I said, ‘Yes’ to every support slot. We’re opening for pop bands, country bands, rock bands, whatever. It doesn’t matter,” he recalled. “Then we got our first headline run. Halfway through that, the drinking caught up with me.”

The Toll of Success

The newfound attention brought a mix of elation and anxiety. Carpenter found himself struggling as fans sought him out in unexpected places. “I wanted people to sing, but people always found me, even if I was hanging out by the van, just to yell, ‘Hey Nick!’ was a little too much,” he shared, revealing how he coped through substance use. By late 2024, while on tour in Australia and grappling with his identity as a folk artist, he recognized a critical inflection point. “If I don’t change something, and if we don’t start saying no to some shit, I’m gonna fucking die,” he texted his manager amidst his turmoil.

Turning a New Leaf

Fortunately, Carpenter’s self-awareness paid off. After entering recovery, he channeled his experiences into creating new music. His latest album, King of Having Fun, released via Slowplay and Island Records, marks his sixth studio effort and a significant shift in his artistic approach. Crafting this album with a newfound clarity, he collaborated closely with his touring band and producer Paul Rogers to encapsulate the energy of a live Medium Build show.

A Reflection of Recovery

Carpenter asserts, “It was two big things: I’m gonna take a break, and I’m gonna get sober. And I’m gonna make a record that sounds like what we sound like live.” With 15 tracks blending elements of rock, country, and blues, the album remains rooted in folk, with themes of recovery resonating throughout. The title track reflects his introspection: “Since when do I need other shit to fall asleep? I used to be the king of having fun.”

Personal Growth Through Art

Even the album’s more adventurous song, “In My Gut,” showcases the struggles that Carpenter faced during his rise to fame. This track was co-written with his partner Annika Bennett during a tumultuous time that ultimately culminated in their breakup. “Cook” — a penultimate track addressed to Bennett — serves as a heartfelt message of gratitude for her support during dark times. Carpenter noted, “I just wanted her to know that, if we never talked again, I’m gonna get better, and thanks for loving a guy that was on a path of self-destruction.” The couple has since reconciled, welcoming a new puppy into their lives and traveling together frequently.

Finding Balance on the Road

Despite his commitment to personal well-being, Carpenter is still a busy artist. This summer, he opened for Mumford & Sons during their extensive arena tour, including three nights at Madison Square Garden. Juggling his headlining tour in October — which will take him across prominent venues — he aims to absorb lessons from seasoned acts. “I want to understand how they approach touring,” he explains, remaining diligent about learning from both the venue management and the artists he admires.

The Journey Ahead

As Carpenter looks forward to the future, he reflects on the lessons learned in the chaotic world of the music industry. “Every manager will tell you there’s a blueprint, and then you see 20 different camps and realize, ‘There’s no fucking blueprint.’ Everyone’s lying,” he observes. Through this ongoing journey, Medium Build continues to evolve, not just as an artist, but as an individual navigating the complexities of fame and personal health.