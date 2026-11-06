Master Pink Eyeshadow Application with Tips from Zara Larsson’s MUA

When it comes to makeup, few things can rival the charm of pink eyeshadow, especially when styled by a professional. Zara Larsson‘s makeup artist, Casillas, recently shared insights on how to master this vibrant hue, ensuring a perfect balance of subtlety and shine ideal for the stage. With the right techniques and products, achieving this look is both attainable and stunning.

Enhancing Playful Textures

Casillas emphasized the importance of incorporating glossy and frosty textures to enhance the overall look. “I knew she would be on stage, so I knew to play up, glossy and frosty textures, because the light will pick up all that beautiful shine on the eyelids, on the cheeks, and on the lips,” he explained. This approach not only creates visual interest but also captures the audience’s attention with its reflective qualities.

Focusing on the Eyes

To elevate Zara’s pink eyeshadow, Casillas strategically placed shimmer at the center of the eyelids, drawing the eye towards the added sparkle. This technique provides depth and dimension, ensuring that the pink color pops while still feeling sophisticated. By blending the shimmer seamlessly, he allowed for a natural flow that complements the eye’s shape.

Completing the Look

To further enhance the playful yet chic aesthetic, Casillas harmonized the pink eyeshadow with radiant cheekbones and a glossy lip. This combination not only unifies the overall makeup but also maintains a light, fresh appearance that is perfect for any occasion, especially performances on stage.