Maroon 5 Announces Exciting New Album and Tour Adventure

Maroon 5 is making a triumphant comeback with their eagerly anticipated new album, Love is Like, alongside a major arena tour, marking their first release in over four years. This exciting return has fans buzzing with anticipation as the band prepares to showcase their latest tracks and hit the road once more, underscoring their lasting impact on the music scene.

New Album: Love is Like

The much-anticipated album, Love is Like, is set to drop on August 15. In announcing the release, Maroon 5 also introduced their newest single, “All Night,” with an accompanying music video set to premiere this Friday. The band had previously unveiled the album’s lead single “Priceless,” featuring Blackpink’s Lisa, back in May. This album follows their 2021 release, Jordi, which climbed to No. 8 on Billboard’s 200 Albums chart.

Adam Levine shared insights into the creative process behind the album, stating, “I feel like we’ve gone back to what we used to do, which is to not pay attention to where we fit and producing the music organically. This is kind of how we stuck out in the beginning when we first started our career.”

Arena Tour Announcement

Maroon 5 has confirmed their plans to take Love is Like on an extensive U.S. arena tour starting this fall. The tour is scheduled to kick off on October 6 in Phoenix and will feature Claire Rosinkranz as the opening act for most dates. Before hitting the arenas, the band will perform at En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott, New York, on July 11 and for the Today show’s Citi Concert Series on August 1.

The tour includes notable stops such as Los Angeles at the Kia Forum on October 10 and Madison Square Garden in New York on November 19, culminating at Detroit’s Little Caesar’s Arena on November 25. Fans can find the complete list of tour dates on Maroon 5’s official website.

Ticket Sales and Availability

Tickets for the tour will be available via a fan club presale beginning on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. The general public will have access to purchase tickets starting Friday, June 27. This tour not only celebrates Maroon 5’s new album but also offers fans a chance to experience their dynamic live performances once again.

With the upcoming release of Love is Like and a major arena tour, Maroon 5 is poised to captivate audiences once more, reaffirming their status as a powerhouse in the music industry.