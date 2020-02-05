Home Celebrity News Margot Robbie Looked Amazing at the “Birds Of Prey” Promo Event
Margot Robbie Looked Amazing at the “Birds Of Prey” Promo Event

by Jennifer
Margot Robbie look amazing at at Birds Of Prey promo event

She shot to worldwide fame after starring in 2013 film The Wolf Of Wall Street, and since then she has been considered one of Hollywood’s most highest paid starlets.

And Margot Robbie proceeded her reign in New York City on Tuesday, as she marched in advance of the launch of her female-led comics film Birds Of Prey.

The Aussie astonishment, 29, looked every square inch the superb film celebrity when she reached a Times Square marketing occasion in the facility of Manhattan in New York City.

Robbie wowed in a stylish yet somewhat risque white sports jacket and vest collection, with a sheer breast line as well as no top underneath.

The blonde equipped with a magnificent black bouquet on the lapel of her sports jacket.

Her wisely customized vest was so low cut that the waistline of her black pants glimpsed out from over the vest’s switches.

The Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood starlet wore her hair down and split at the side.

Margot’s makeup entailed a cozy color of red-orange at the eyes, together with a perfectly peach lip.

Next to Robbie were her costars in the movie, consisting of Ewan McGregor, Rosie Perez as well as Jurnee Smollett-Bell.

Enjoyable celebration support distributed at the occasion were headbands including the renowned two-tone pigtails of Harley Quinn, Margot’s renowned alter-ego in Birds of Prey.

She additionally played the character in 2016’s Suicide Squad (not to be confused with 2021’s upcoming THE Suicide Squad, which will certainly additionally include Robbie as Quinn).

Ewan specifically had wonderfully enjoyable showing off the eco-friendly and pink pigtails, which contrasted her dark outfit incredibly well and entertained her costars considerably.

Jurnee looked beautiful in her very own jacket-and-revealing-top mix, which included a marble-printed sports jacket as well as skirt collection coupled with a lacy and a enlightening bralet below.

Veteran starlet Perez increased the prestige of the night in an extravagant as well as a rainbowlike crimson layer, used over a black set.

Joining them were costar Ella Jay Basco, additionally in a red and black attire, and Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan.

Margot that was additionally seen leaving The Polo Bar that same night in the Big Apple, is presently in the middle of a specific busy time, both making the rounds on behalf of this significant workshop launch, in addition to her tasks on the honors circuit as an Oscar candidate for this Sunday’s Academy Awards.

Robbie is up for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her operate in the movie Bombshell, in which she played an imaginary composite character  within a film based upon the real-life occasions leading up to the termination of Fox News head Roger Ailes because of his sex-related transgression.

Margot’s initially Oscar nod was available in 2018, for her representation of the previous number skating Olympian Tonya Harding in the last year’s great I, Tonya

