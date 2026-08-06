Malayalam Vampire Thriller 'Half' Shines at Toronto Midnight Madness

In a significant move for Malayalam cinema, “Half,” a vampire action thriller, has been acquired by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment. The film, which was showcased in the Toronto Midnight Madness section, will be presented and distributed in Hindi across North India in collaboration with AA Films.

A Bold Entry into Malayalam Cinema

“Half” marks Excel Entertainment’s inaugural venture into the Malayalam film industry. Directed by Samjad and co-written with Praveen Viswanath, the film features a talented cast that includes Ranjith Sajeev, Aiswarya Raj, Abbas, and Amala Paul. Produced by Anne Sajeev and Sajeev P.K., “Half” takes audiences on a violent journey with two half-blooded vampires, intertwining high-octane road chases with a gripping revenge narrative steeped in vampire lore.

A Vision Realized

Anne Sajeev expressed her excitement about the film’s journey, stating, “Every film begins with a dream, but only a few are fortunate enough to find an audience beyond where they were born. From the moment we believed in ‘Half,’ we knew we were backing a bold new world – one that felt fresh, unexpected and full of possibilities.” She added that the film’s premiere at TIFF is both rewarding and humbling, emphasizing her pride in director Samjad making his global debut through this project.

A Unique Cinematic Experience

Director Samjad discussed the film’s distinct approach to the vampire genre, highlighting its unflinching intensity. “’Half’ approaches vampire lore through a lens of pure grit and real-time intensity, completely bypassing slow motion to keep the experience visceral,” he explained. Samjad expressed his honor at being selected for TIFF and his pride in representing Indian cinema on an international platform alongside Fragrant Nature Film Creations and his dedicated producers.

Support from Industry Leaders

Ritesh Sidhwani, co-founder of Excel Entertainment, lauded the film for its unique voice. “I’ve always been excited by films that dare to be different, and ‘Half’ stood out from the very first viewing,” he said, expressing his enthusiasm for supporting its theatrical journey. Farhan Akhtar echoed this sentiment, noting, “There’s something raw and visceral in Samjad’s presentation that really got my attention.”

Talented Team and Innovative Production

“Half” reunites the writing duo of Samjad and Praveen Viswanath, who previously collaborated on the mystery film “Golam.” Notably, action choreographer Very Tri Yulisman, known for his work on “The Raid 2,” intensively trained the lead actors in stunt work, ensuring they could perform their own action sequences, all without any slow-motion shots.

Behind the scenes, the crew boasts Indian National Film Award winners, including editor Mahesh Bhuvanend and sound designer Vishnu Govind. The cinematography is handled by Pappinu, with music composed by Midhun Mukundan. The production spanned 117 days across diverse locations, from the deserts of Rajasthan and Kerala’s hills to Kazakhstan’s snowy terrain.

Expanding Cultural Frontiers