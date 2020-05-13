Madonna Looks Incredible at 61 Years Old

The Vogue hitmaker reminded her devoted followers of her excellent figure by sharing a racy picture of her peachy bottom onto social media on Tuesday night.

Proving she has a penchant for underwear, the artist can be seen putting on large black shoelace knickers in the photo that she absorbed a mirror to display her gravity-defying derrière.

The Queen of Pop likewise permitted her fans a glance of her excellent breast by breaking a close selfie of her front where she frowned and starred right into the camera.

In the caption, the vocalist shared that she is planning for therapy amidst problems for her health and wellness.

She wrote: “Finally going to get my regenerative therapy for my missing out on cartilage material!!

“I would certainly be lifting and down if I might go after eight months of being in discomfort! Wish me luck!”

Regenerative medication has actually been made use of to change human cells, tissues, or body organs to recover or develop the regular function.

Madonna has actually been afflicted with health and wellness concerns since the beginning of her tour for her current album.

She was forced to debut at the London Palladium 2 days behind planned.

The songstress has actually been claimed to have pressed her body to its restrictions as she faces “frustrating discomfort” and fatigue.

The Express Yourself hitmaker opened regarding “irreparable damages to her body” on Facebook, comply with the termination of her last United States program in December.

She wrote: “They have made it very clear to me that if I’m to continue my tour— I must rest for as long as possible so that I don’t inflict further and irreversible damage to my body.”

She included: “I have never let an injury stop me from performing, but this time I have to accept that there is no shame in being human and having to press the pause button…”

Having experienced terrible knee and hip injuries, presumably there’s no keeping her down as she blasted through the extreme choreography for the show.