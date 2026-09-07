Macron Urges YouTube to Support Creative Culture Amidst Threats

In a significant moment for the global entertainment industry, French President Emmanuel Macron co-chaired the Lumière Summit in Saint-Paul-de-Vence with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. During this gathering on Monday, Macron emphasized the urgent need for the entertainment sector to adapt to the swift evolution driven by platforms like YouTube and TikTok, advancements in artificial intelligence, and increasing media consolidation.

The Rise of Digital Platforms

Speaking with Variety, Macron identified the growing influence of social media platforms as a timely impetus for the summit, focused on the future of cinema and visual storytelling. “YouTube is very efficient. It’s de facto the default platform in a lot of countries for a lot of people,” Macron noted. He pointed out that YouTube has begun to divert audiences from traditional media outlets where significant financial investments are being made in content creation.

Macron asserted that platforms like YouTube, which is currently outperforming Netflix in more than 20 international markets, should be integrated into the same regulatory ecosystem as global giants like Netflix, Amazon, and Disney, all of which are mandated to invest in local content. “We need to engage with them in a multilateral way,” he stated, advocating for approaches that would allow these platforms to help finance local productions while encouraging creativity and respecting authors’ rights.

France’s Role in the AI Landscape

The French President, a proponent of homegrown AI initiatives such as Mistral, underscored France’s ambition to be competitive in the AI sphere. This includes expanding computing capabilities, establishing more data centers, and developing European models. However, he insisted that technological progress must include safeguards for intellectual property and enhanced transparency. “When you have content produced by AI, you just have to know it. So transparency for us is key,” Macron explained. He expressed concerns that without such transparency, AI could undermine trust not only in creative endeavors but also in scientific and democratic institutions.

Entertainment Industry Consolidation

Macron also reflected on the ongoing consolidation within the entertainment sector, particularly regarding the recent approval of the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger by EU regulators. While he did not actively lobby for the merger, he supported the commitments made for increased investment in Europe and the creation of more content. “What is important to us is to make sure that you will still finance creation,” he affirmed.

During the summit, Macron spoke with industry leaders, including Paramount Skydance’s Andy Gordon, The Walt Disney Company’s Dana Walden, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, and others, highlighting the need for these companies to maintain a robust presence in France and Europe. “We want more of them to make new movies in our country,” he remarked, noting that such productions benefit the local ecosystem by creating jobs and showcasing France’s landscapes.

The Future of France’s Cultural Model

With the end of Macron’s second term approaching and with political tensions rising in France, concerns linger regarding the future of the nation’s esteemed cultural model. Macron pointed to the significance of France’s international tax credit for films and TV series, recently enhanced to include above-the-line costs, which has attracted a growing number of international productions. “If somebody wants to withdraw this tax credit, it will just kill the industry and a lot of opportunities,” he warned.

Additionally, Macron discussed the investments made in production infrastructure during his presidency, asserting that such initiatives have reinforced France’s position as a prime location for international filming. Nevertheless, he suggested that the primary struggle facing France’s cultural policy may be rooted in protecting the frameworks established over decades, particularly against extremist views challenging the CNC (National Film Board) and the cultural exception that characterizes the French model.

Conclusion: Cultural Investment as Soft Power