Looking at your phone affects your posture

Since the handheld devices appeared, people can’t stop glancing at their screens. Besides social issues, this comes with a problematic posture that can, in time, damage the spine.

Most users tend to have a hunched-over position while scrolling on their mobile phone screen. They do this for about 4 hours every day, so they get the habit of keeping an unnatural posture. Find in the article some tips to keep a healthy posture.

It has been proven scientifically that people who suffer from depression adopt a hunched posture. This has been named the „iHunch”. The head is bent to a 30o angle, placing a weight of approx. 18 kg on the spine. Leaning over more and touching the chin with the chest at a 60o angle places a weight of 27 kg on the spine, thus leading to back pain and deformed spine.

The main characteristics of this iHunch are neck stretched to an angle, shoulders brought over the chest and arms close to the torso.

Try to keep your neck straight, in a natural position and bring the phone up, closer to your eyes, don’t bend over to see the screen.

Here are some tips to avoid back problems: