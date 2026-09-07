Look Back: A Heartfelt Celebration of Friendship in Manga

Hirokazu Kore-eda’s latest film, an adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga titled “Look Back,” dives deep into the lives of children with a keen focus on friendship and personal growth. Initially, the film presents a world in which adults are nearly non-existent, leading to an almost claustrophobic focus on the sweetness of childhood. While this charming portrayal may alienate some viewers, it is in Kore-eda’s signature style where the narrative unexpectedly transcends its initial trappings, revealing a poignant exploration of connection and creativity.

Fujino’s Rise to Fame

The story revolves around Fujino (played by Furi Nanase), a fourth grader who dominates her class, both in academics and in her passion for drawing manga. Encouraged by her supportive teacher Mr. Tamai (Kankuro Kudo) and revered by her classmates, Fujino thrives on her status as the school’s creative star. However, the introduction of skilled manga strips from the mysterious, reclusive classmate Kyomoto (Rokka Okada) sparks a competitive fire in Fujino, driving her to neglect both family and friendships in a relentless pursuit of artistic superiority.

A Chance Encounter

Two years later, during elementary school graduation, Fujino is given the task of delivering Kyomoto’s diploma. Reluctant yet curious, she ventures into Kyomoto’s home only to be met with a disheartening “do not enter” sign and stacks of notebooks throughout the corridor. Just as she is about to leave, her manga strip gets blown under the door, and a flustered Kyomoto emerges, recognizing Fujino as a revered creator. This moment ignites a deep bond between the two girls, as they begin to collaborate on manga stories, Fujino crafting narratives while Kyomoto excels in illustration.

Success and Conflict

The duo soon attracts the attention of Shueisha publishing, leading to the publication of their first story. Their rapidly escalating success sets high expectations, and as they transition into high school—now played by Natsuki Deguchi (Fujino) and Aju Makita (Kyomoto)—the pressure intensifies. When offered a series by the Shueisha editor, tension arises as Kyomoto expresses her desire to pursue art school instead. Fujino interprets this decision as a betrayal and resolves to achieve success on her own terms, irrespective of her friend’s choices.

Exploring Themes of Isolation and Connection

Despite her outwardly upbeat personality, Fujino reveals a darker side as her competitive nature turns her into a prima donna, often lashing out when faced with disappointment. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that Kore-eda is steering the audience toward the realization that isolation is not a solution to life’s challenges. Viewers familiar with Fujimoto’s original manga or Kore-eda’s strong humanistic ethos will appreciate the deeper message about how our relationships and shared experiences shape us far more than our individual accomplishments.

The Role of Supporting Characters

While the narrative primarily focuses on Fujino and Kyomoto’s friendship, the film intentionally minimizes the presence of other characters, making the protagonist’s relationships the central theme. Alluding to their minimal roles, Fujino’s mother exists primarily to cater to the household while Kyomoto’s mother is hardly visible, raising questions about Kyomoto’s own reality—a visual metaphor for her introspective nature.

Aesthetic Choices and Sound Design

Kore-eda employs sound design masterfully throughout the film, where the sounds of graphite against paper provide a musical backdrop harmonized with Yuta Bandoh’s evocative score. The director’s notable focus on seasonal transitions—vibrant summer days shift to warm autumn hues, culminating in the serene beauty of winter—serves to enrich the landscape of childhood innocence. The choice of a soft, diffused light palette stands in contrast to the vibrant creativity of the girls, culminating in a visually stunning conclusion, enhanced by animated sequences that evoke bittersweet nostalgia.