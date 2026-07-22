Lollapalooza 2026 Outfit Guide: Chic Looks Under $100

Whether you’re planning your look around Smashing Pumpkins, Tate McRae, or any of the other big names heading to Grant Park, festival style is part of the fun at Lollapalooza. The four-day Chicago event runs Thursday, July 30 through Sunday, Aug. 2, with headliners including Lorde, Charli XCX, and Tate McRae, plus more than a hundred acts across eight stages. Olivia Dean will make her U.S. festival debut as a major headliner, BLACKPINK’s Jennie is set for her first Lollapalooza appearance, and Illinois natives Smashing Pumpkins and DJ John Summit are both expected to bring hometown energy to the main stage.

But if your ticket is locked in and your closet still isn’t, don’t stress. Below, we’ve pulled together outfit ideas for Lollapalooza 2026 that are comfortable, trend-forward, and easy to shop — all under $100. We’ve also included picks with sale pricing and instant shipping options, so you can pull together a last-minute look without the panic scroll.

What to Wear to Lollapalooza 2026

This year’s style forecast points to the return of Y2K staples like capri pants, lace, and bermuda shorts, along with western boho pieces that fit right in at a music festival. From personalized, fan-made merch on Etsy to favorite brands like Nordstrom, Revolve, and Abercrombie, these Rolling Stone-approved picks are designed to help you build a look that works from daytime sets to late-night headliners.

Best Lollapalooza Outfits for Women 2026

EDITOR’S PICK Abercrombie & Fitch Dylan Mini Dress What’s better than a 100% cotton outfit in the summer? A bra-free dress— and Abercrombie gives you both. Plus, an adjustable strap and a drop-waist design, with a flowy skirt that instantly flatters your figure.

Petal & Pup Avere Lace Asymmetrical Cami If your style leans more toward feminine, a silk lace top is a no-brainer. It’s light and airy, and is a versatile piece even outside festival grounds.

TRENDING SNDYS x Revolve Capri Pants Capri pants are back, and they are making a case to add to your summer wardrobe. For Lolla, you can mix this up with a breezy button-down or a fitted crop top for a fashionable and trendy look.

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Loose Short These are in the middle of the classic denim shorts and the trending bermuda shorts, and are the perfect length, especially if you are on the petite side. The frays and loose cut give that edgy, casual look that is ideal for the summer festival heat.

Adidas Mesh Sprinter Shorts You can still achieve chic while being comfortable, and these shorts are a testament to that. Wear with your fave artist shirt, your cool dad sneakers, and a fun bandana — and you can easily sprint from one stage to another.

Etsy Charli XCX Cult Classic Baby Tee Inspired by the iconic royal blue “Cult Classic” tee worn by Charli XCX in her Boiler Room set in 2024. Charli wore this color, but if that’s not your vibe, there are others to choose from on-site.

Etsy Lorde Man of The Year Embroidered Cap A cap is an essential to any festival, and an embroidered artist one gives you a chance to rep your stans. It can be your favorite song or lyric, like this one inspired by Lorde’s single from her album Virgin.

Edikted Sequin Fringe Poncho A sheer poncho is a great option too since it’s breezy in the daytime and temperatures drop at night. A brighter color with a subtle sheen adds more character to the outfit.

Edikted Xaria Studded Faux Suede Halter Top Going for a western look is a classic choice, and this top is both (faux) suede and studded, which instantly elevates the look without needing too many accessories.

Amazon Western Chain Belt Throwing in a belt with a simple outfit totally changes any look without spending on a full wardrobe. Black dress + western belt + cowboy boots scream music festival like no other.

Best Lollapalooza Outfits for Men 2026

Abercrombie & Fitch Premium Heavyweight 2.0 Tee Not all shirts are created equal. A boxy silhouette with longer sleeves like this one elongates your figure and exudes a more understated vibe even if it’s just a plain tee.

Nike Graphic Tee A graphic top is not only a fun spin to your 100-t-shirt collection, but also a cool way to show off your personality. Since you’re going to a festival, why not make it on-theme like this lifestyle tee from Nike?

ARTIST MERCH Pacsun Smashing Pumpkins Twins T-Shirt Still on the graphic tee train, but even more on-theme. Illinois-native and legendary rock band Smashing Pumpkins is headlining, and you can get this shirt without lining up for hours in the merch stand.

trending Lucky Brand Men’s Baggy Denim Shorts Another easy equation is these jorts + your favorite graphic tee to show off that trendy and casual vibe.

Madewell Seaport Terry Camp Shirt To the guy who wants a more elevated look, a button-down short-sleeved shirt is the answer. Wear as is or open with a white tee underneath; this is an easy choice for festival weekend and beyond.

Abercrombie & Fitch Resort Shirt Another elevated shirt option, but with a more distinct pattern if you want your outfit to stand out more.

Abercrombie & Fitch Linen Blend Pull-On Short Stylish, lightweight, and easy to throw on- this pair of linen and cotton blend shorts will be a godsend while you’re jamming under the sun.

Amazon Sun Protection Hat with Neck Flap SPF 50 We’re not kidding. These formerly ‘uncool’ hats are a must-have for the outdoors, especially if you’re walking around for hours under the sun. It has a UPF 50 rating, is breathable, adjustable, and has a removable neck flap as well.

However you style it, the goal is the same: keep it cool, keep it comfortable, and make sure you can move easily from stage to stage all weekend long. A strong Lollapalooza fit should work as hard as you do.