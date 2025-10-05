Lola Young Faces Legal Battle Against Messy Co-Producer Carter Lang

Singer Lola Young is currently embroiled in a legal dispute with Carter Lang, a co-producer of her breakout single “Messy.” The engagement revolves around allegations of improper songwriting credits, prompting Young to file an intellectual property claim against Lang. This legal action highlights the complexities of creative collaboration in the music industry and sets the stage for a contentious battle over ownership rights. As Young seeks to protect her artistic integrity, the outcome of this case may have broader implications for songwriting practices in contemporary music.

Background of the Dispute

Lola Young’s decision to take legal action stems from Lang’s claim of songwriting credits on four of her original songs, claims that the singer has vehemently denied. Her legal team has expressed that they had “no choice” but to pursue this matter in court, stating, “It is with immense disappointment…that we have had no choice but to respond to recent writing credit claims from Carter Lang on four Lola Young songs by issuing legal proceedings on her behalf.” This reflects the seriousness with which Young is addressing the allegations that threaten her reputation and authenticity as a songwriter.

Recent Developments

The lawsuit was filed on a Wednesday in London, just a day after Young canceled all her performances indefinitely due to a health scare. She collapsed on stage during a concert in New York, raising concerns about her well-being as she navigates this challenging situation. The timing of the legal action adds another layer of complexity to her current circumstances, drawing public attention to both her health and the ongoing legal dispute with Lang.

Impact on Young’s Career

The singer, who rose to prominence with “Messy,” a track that topped the charts for four consecutive weeks, is keen to maintain her creative control and integrity. Her lawyers emphasized that the dispute with Lang has been “ongoing for several months,” suggesting that this issue has been simmering behind the scenes even as Young enjoyed mainstream success. The resolution of the legal dispute could significantly impact her career trajectory, particularly as “Messy” has already become the second most-streamed song in the UK for 2025.

Carter Lang’s Creative Background

Carter Lang, who is recognized as one of the four producers credited on “Messy,” has a versatile portfolio that includes working with high-profile artists like SZA, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, and others. His growing reputation in the industry as a top-tier producer raises questions about the dynamics of collaboration and credit-sharing in music production. As both parties prepare to defend their positions, the outcome of the legal dispute could redefine norms within the music business, particularly concerning songwriting credits and collaborative rights.

The legal clash between Lola Young and Carter Lang sheds light on the intricate relationships between artists and producers, especially in an industry where collaboration is key but often fraught with disputes. As this case progresses, it will be essential to monitor its impact on both Young’s artistic journey and the broader discussions around creative ownership in music.