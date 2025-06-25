Lizzo Unveils Mixtape: Smiling So Much It Hurts

In a thrilling announcement, Lizzo has revealed her latest musical project titled “My Face Hurts From Smiling,” set to drop this Friday. This new mixtape promises to captivate fans with its vibrant energy and unique collaborations. As anticipation builds, Lizzo continues to dominate the music scene, pushing creative boundaries and showcasing her evolution as an artist.

The 37-year-old sensation took to Instagram to unveil the mixtape’s cover art, which features her playful yet defiant spirit as she shows two smiley-face-censored middle fingers to the camera. Alongside the artwork, Lizzo shared a snapshot of the tracklist, confirming notable features from Doja Cat and SZA among the 13 songs. The keyword “My Face Hurts From Smiling” is sure to resonate throughout this exciting release.

This mixtape appears to complement her upcoming studio album, “Love in Real Life,” which Lizzo announced earlier this year. Fans are eagerly awaiting both projects as her label remains tight-lipped, providing no further details to The Hollywood Reporter regarding the mixtape’s release.

Lizzo’s return to the forefront of music was marked by her single “My Face Hurts From Smiling” in February, a rock-infused pop track that resonated with listeners and marked her first solo venture in nearly three years. Though her last album was in 2022, she has kept her presence felt by contributing to the 2023 Barbie soundtrack. March saw the release of another hit, “Still Bad,” keeping the momentum alive.

Hints of new music have been teased for quite some time. On February 13, Lizzo posted an intriguing Instagram video depicting her spray-painting over her 2022 album “Special” with the phrase “Bye Bitch,” signaling a new chapter with the caption, “End of an Era.” This playful yet poignant moment built excitement around her upcoming endeavors.

Lizzo first gave fans a taste of new music during an episode of Keke Palmer’s podcast in December. On “Baby, This is Keke Palmer,” she joyfully shared, “My album is done. I’m so happy. People thought that I was on a gap year, but mama was in the studio,” highlighting her dedication amidst swirling rumors.

In the same podcast, Lizzo candidly touched on legal challenges, addressing the lawsuit filed by former tour dancers alleging harassment and a hostile work environment. Reflecting on the experience, she expressed the emotional toll it took but also shared some relief: “I got dismissed from the case,” she stated. “We’re continuing to fight the other claims until they’re all dismissed — not dropped, but dismissed,” celebrating it as “a big victory.”

With the upcoming release of “My Face Hurts From Smiling,” Lizzo is ready to offer fans a fresh and exhilarating experience, reinforcing her status as a powerhouse in the music industry. As the hype grows, listeners can’t wait to hear what surprises she has in store.