Lionsgate Secures Alma Har’el’s ‘Wet’ with Star-Studded Cast

Lionsgate has secured the North American and UK distribution rights for “Wet,” the highly anticipated film from director Alma Har’el, produced by Fifth Season and 193, A Legendary Company.

Star-Studded Cast and Production Timeline

“Wet” boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes Connor Storrie, Rebecca Ferguson, Odessa A’Zion, Javier Bardem, Rosalía, and Lukas Haas. While specific plot details remain under wraps, production is scheduled to begin in 2027.

About Alma Har’el

Alma Har’el is an award-winning filmmaker known for her previous works such as “Honey Boy,” “LoveTrue,” “Shadow Kingdom,” and “Bombay Beach.” Her direction in “Honey Boy” earned her a nomination for Best Director at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, making her the first woman to win the DGA Award for first-time feature film.

Notable Projects and Collaborations

In 2024, Har’el created, executive produced, and directed the limited series “Lady in the Lake,” featuring Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o for Apple TV+.

Creative Team Behind ‘Wet’

The screenplay for “Wet” was co-written by Har’el and Christian Stangeby, who has a background in editing and has worked on various short films and TV projects, including “Ex on the Beach Norge” and “Hotellet.”

Lionsgate’s Enthusiasm for ‘Wet’

Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, expressed excitement about the project, stating, “The script and package for ‘Wet’ are undeniable. With Alma at the helm, we cannot wait to get in the water with this unbelievably talented group of people, both in front of and behind the camera.”

Har’el’s Vision and Themes

Commenting on her upcoming film, Har’el said, “Lately, I’ve had to find humor in chaos and humanity in the most unpredictable situations. I’m grateful to Lionsgate for embracing a film that speaks to this wild moment in time. I’m incredibly excited to bring this remarkable group of actors together and make a film that refuses to behave.”

Production Team and Deal Negotiation

Producers for “Wet” include Fifth Season and 193, along with Har’el and Linden Entertainment’s Christopher Leggett and Riva Marker. Executive producers include Fifth Season’s Christopher Slager and Graham Taylor, as well as Patrick Wachsberger and Ashley Stern from 193.