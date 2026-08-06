Lionsgate Hints at ‘Michael 2’ Eyes Filming in 2028

Lionsgate is making strides with the sequel to the biopic “Michael,” focusing on the life of the legendary pop icon, Michael Jackson. During Thursday’s earnings call, Adam Fogelson, the studio’s motion picture chief, announced plans to commence production towards the end of 2026 or early 2027, with hopes of releasing the film by late 2027 or in the first half of 2028.

Continuation of Jackson’s Story

The first film, which became a box office sensation grossing $1 billion globally, concluded with the powerful message, “His Story Continues,” indicating to audiences that Michael Jackson’s tale is far from over. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the initial movie chronicles Jackson’s evolution from a member of the Jackson 5 to a global superstar, concluding with the iconic 1987 “Bad” tour.

Exploring New Chapters

While details about the sequel’s storyline remain under wraps, the filmmakers have a wealth of material to explore, including Jackson’s influential album “Dangerous” and the controversies that surrounded his life, notably the multiple allegations of child sexual abuse that punctuated his career.

Addressing Past Challenges

Although the first film had to navigate a last-minute legal dispute that led to the omission of some controversial aspects of Jackson’s life, Fogelson mentioned that certain sequences from the original film, especially notable musical performances, will likely be incorporated into the sequel. The legal hurdles arose when the Jackson estate indicated that certain depictions were barred under a settlement clause with one of Jackson’s accusers, thus prompting filmmakers to adjust the narrative focus of the first movie.

Focus on a Grand Vision