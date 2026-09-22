Lionel Richie Thrives Post-Surgery and Hospital Recovery

After recently experiencing a series of health issues, R&B legend Lionel Richie is recovering well following a routine heart procedure. The artist’s representative confirmed to Rolling Stone that Richie underwent treatment for atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat that poses risks such as blood clots, strokes, and heart failure.

“The doctor said everything went perfectly,” the rep stated. “Lionel is doing great but will take some time off and will be back on stage soon.” This news comes after Richie canceled his next three shows with Earth, Wind and Fire, originally scheduled for September 26 in San Francisco, September 30 in Chicago, and October 2 in Columbus, Ohio. Nonetheless, he is set to return for a Las Vegas residency commencing on October 14, with performances planned through November.

Previous Health Challenges

Richie’s recent health struggles began earlier this summer, leading to rescheduled performances. Notably, a concert in St. Paul, Minnesota, ended prematurely when Richie experienced dizziness and needed to sit down mid-performance. The Chicago and Columbus shows were postponed due to this incident, while the San Francisco performance was delayed after a member of Earth, Wind and Fire faced a medical emergency.

Recent Concert Observations

Richie’s health came into question again following a concert in St. Louis at the end of August. Although he appeared to be in good spirits throughout most of the performance, he requested a stool to sit on during the final song, “All Night Long.” Despite this request, sources assured fans that Richie was doing well at the time.