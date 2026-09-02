Lionel Richie Hospitalized: Alarming New Health Updates Revealed

Singer Lionel Richie is currently in the intensive care unit, where doctors are investigating potential heart problems that may have contributed to his recent health issues. The 77-year-old “American Idol” judge checked himself into a local hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, following a challenging performance at the Muny Amphitheater over the weekend.

Concert Performance and Health Concerns

During Saturday’s concert, Richie struggled to finish his final song, “All Night Long.” Reports indicate he requested a chair to sit while performing, raising concerns among fans and concert-goers. According to St. Louis American, he later addressed the audience about his health, revealing he was suffering from dehydration, which led to some unexpected challenges during his tour.

Recent Hospitalization and Recovery

Richie’s current hospitalization marks a continuation of health struggles he experienced earlier this year. In June, he abruptly ended a concert at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, after falling ill on stage. Videos from that performance showed him needing to sit down multiple times while singing “Dancing on the Ceiling.” Reflecting on that experience, he told the crowd, “When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your ass down,” before exiting the stage.

This latest hospitalization follows doctors’ evaluations of possible cardiac-related issues. While they initially considered “slight dehydration” as a cause of his symptoms, they are now conducting further tests. He is expected to be released from the hospital on Wednesday, according to a report from TMZ.

Future Concerts and Fan Support

Earlier this summer, Richie postponed several shows in Chicago and Columbus, Ohio, due to his health concerns. Despite these challenges, he reassured fans in a July 4 Instagram post, expressing gratitude for their support: “Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love. ❤️ I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you.”

As of now, Richie has not made a public statement regarding his latest hospitalization. Fans and fellow musicians alike are hoping for a swift and complete recovery for the beloved artist.

Lionel Richie, seen here in 2024, is still in the hospital after checking himself in over the weekend. Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The singer is reportedly being tested for cardiac-related issues. (Pictured here performing in 2026.) Getty Images

Richie, seen in 2022, was reportedly experiencing slight dehydration when he went in. WireImage

He’s expected to be released on Wednesday. (Pictured: Richie on “American Idol.”) Disney via Getty Images

During his show on Saturday, seen above, he asked for a chair. auraslifeadventure/TikTok