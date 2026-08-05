FIFA Chief Abandons Controversial World Cup Sale Amid Outcry

Amid rising opposition, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has abruptly halted plans to sell a stake in the World Cup to private investors. Earlier this week, the proposal, aimed at creating the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) to consolidate money-making operations, faced significant backlash from various stakeholders in the soccer community.

Concerns Over Division and Backlash

Infantino emphasized that the FIFA Forward Enterprise project was meant to strengthen FIFA Member Associations and enhance the sport globally, particularly in regions that need the most support. However, he acknowledged that the proposal had inadvertently deepened divisions within the soccer community. “Having listened carefully to all the views, it has become clear that the project has created divisions of a nature that, regardless of the level of support, are no longer in the interest of the objective set out in the first place,” he stated in a formal announcement.

Details of the Proposed Stake Sale

The original plan involved selling 20 percent of FFE to Thrive Capital, an investment group led by Joshua Kushner. This venture raised eyebrows, with UEFA, the governing body for European soccer, threatening to boycott FIFA events, including the upcoming World Cup. Notably, three of the four semi-finalists from the 2026 men’s World Cup hailed from Europe, raising concerns that the move could have far-reaching consequences for the sport.

Public Reactions and Statements

Critics, including U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham, voiced strong opposition. Burnham declared, “Football does not belong to investors. It belongs to the people who fill the stands and who stand on the touchline week in, week out, rain or shine. The World Cup is not a product. It is the greatest competition in world sport, and it was never anyone’s to sell. Dress the deal up however you like. Once you have sold a piece of it, you have sold out.”

Looking Ahead