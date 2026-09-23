Legendary Performances at Silverlake Conservatory's 25th Celebration

In a celebration of music and community, the Silverlake Conservatory of Music (SCM) is set to host a remarkable benefit concert featuring an illustrious lineup including the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Grohl, and Vince Staples. This star-studded event, marking the conservatory’s 25th anniversary, will take place at the Hollywood Palladium on October 17.

Supporting Music Education in Los Angeles

Founded in 2001 by Michael “Flea” Balzary, Keith “Tree” Barry, and Peter Weiss, the Silverlake Conservatory of Music aims to bridge the gaps in music education for students in Los Angeles public schools. SCM provides music lessons to over 900 students each week and has a scholarship program that supports more than 200 students whose families may otherwise struggle to afford musical education. This initiative offers free music lessons, instruments, supplies, ensemble classes, and events.

A Commitment to Youth and Community

SCM’s mission is to create a dynamic music education environment that welcomes musicians of all skill levels. While the primary focus remains on youth, participation from the broader community is encouraged. The conservatory offers private lessons for all orchestral and band instruments, including voice, supplemented by a variety of ensemble classes at affordable rates. Scholarships are granted to qualified children, ensuring they receive free lessons and access to instruments.

Enriching Lives Through Performance

“Performances and recitals put on by the Conservatory are a fulfilling experience for the students and a beautiful outreach to the community,” the conservatory’s mission statement highlights. “Our goal is to keep our standard of teaching at the highest level while maintaining a friendly, fun and nurturing environment. The study of music enriches not only the lives of the student and teacher, but the community and society as well.”

Funding the Future of Music at SCM

The upcoming benefit concert aims to raise $1.5 million to sustain SCM’s vital music programming for the year. Instead of the traditional private benefit dinner, the conservatory is transforming its annual birthday celebration into a thrilling concert experience at Hollywood Palladium, showcasing a stellar cast of talent.

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