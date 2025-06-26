Latin Industry Pushes to Transform Market Awareness Through Small Wins

Leaders within the Latin American film industry gathered at the Costa Rica Media Market to address the growing need to educate the market about their unique stories. At the heart of the discussion was the challenge of introducing authentic narratives to major markets like the U.S. and Europe while nurturing local film industries. Despite hurdles, progress is being made through incremental steps in gaining recognition and understanding.

Challenging Stereotypes and Establishing Authentic Voices

Producer Lynette Coll announced plans to launch Luz Films in 2024, driven by the desire to present more authentic Latin stories. After years within the U.S. studio system, she observed how Latino narratives often leaned heavily on stereotypes. “The stories of Latinos, both in Latin America and the U.S., don’t tell the correct perspective,” she explained. Determined to bridge the gap between cultural perspectives and enhance visibility, she and her partner quit their jobs to start this new venture.

Coll highlighted the language barrier in the U.S. market, pointing out that achieving a market balance of 60% English and 40% Spanish is ideal but challenging. The current market still largely demands content predominantly in English, with Spanish-language projects primarily expected to originate from Latin America.

A common misconception in international marketplaces is viewing Latin America as a monolithic culture. “Latinos are not all Mexicans,” Coll emphasized. “We are from many countries, with many stories and a lot of mythology.” Educating audiences and industry insiders on this diversity is crucial to their mission. “We are winning, but it’s through little steps,” she said.

International Recognition and New Challenges

Karina Avellán Troz, co-director at Pacifica Grey, reflected on the evolution of the Central American cinema scene since her label’s inception. Noting a promising shift, she observed, “The cinema we are making in our countries is a cinema that is fully in international markets.” With films showcasing at prestigious events like Berlin and Cannes, regional cinema has significantly reshaped perceptions and opened doors for new talents.

However, the pandemic significantly affected the industry. Avellán described it as a “bomb” that disrupted cultural and commercial activities, altering audience engagement with cinema.

Navigating Industry Dynamics Post-Pandemic

Coll shared that if her film “In the Summers” had been released pre-pandemic, it might have sparked a bidding war. Despite critical acclaim, its sale was challenging. “They didn’t know how to sell the movie,” she noted, comparing the situation to other successful independent films. The cultural focus of the film was unfamiliar territory for many potential buyers, but eventually, it found a home with Music Box.

Negotiating language and cultural dynamics remains vital for producing Latin films. Coll is producing “El Sombreron” by Jairo Bustamante, accommodating a mix of English and Spanish and casting strategically for broader appeal. Flexibility, she advised, is essential for filmmakers seeking to balance authenticity with commercial viability.

Institutional Support: A Cornerstone of Success

Highlighting the importance of institutional backing, Avellán discussed the benefits of national funds and international co-productions, as seen in projects like “Clara Sola.” Support from entities such as the Swedish Film Institute demonstrates how adequate backing can facilitate international exposure and bolster local industries.

Overall, the Latin American film industry is making significant strides by educating markets and fostering authentic stories. While challenges persist, these steps are crucial for broader recognition and success. As Coll and Avellán assert, embracing flexibility and securing institutional support are key elements of this ongoing journey.