Last Chance: Secure Your iHeartRadio Music Festival Tickets Now

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The highly anticipated iHeartRadio Music Festival is set to take over Las Vegas next week, boasting an impressive roster of artists, including Cardi B, Lainey Wilson, Benson Boone, and Zara Larsson. Among the standout performers is global sensation BTS, who are continuing their blockbuster reunion tour. Following their appearance at the festival, BTS will embark on their Arirang Tour, which will take them to Latin America, Australia, and East Asia.

The festival, which spans two days, features an eclectic lineup that encompasses a variety of genres such as pop, rap, country, and EDM. Other notable acts scheduled to perform include Major Lazer, Weezer, Snoop Dogg, and the Goo Goo Dolls.

At a Glance: Last-Minute iHeartRadio Music Festival Tickets

The festival will be held on September 18 and 19 at the indoor T-Mobile Arena. For those unable to attend in person, the event will be streamed live on Disney+ and Hulu, and broadcast on iHeartRadio stations across more than 150 markets.

For fans eager to experience the festival live, tickets are primarily available through resale on AXS, with limited options still remaining. It’s worth noting that two-day tickets are already sold out, while single-day tickets can be found on various resale platforms.

How to Buy Last-Minute iHeartRadio Music Festival Tickets

For those looking to secure last-minute tickets, here are some resale options along with expected prices: StubHub Friday passes on StubHub start at $201 for upper sections, while 100-level seats begin at around $400. A single two-day pass currently sells for approximately $399 for upper sections. SeatGeek Tickets on SeatGeek for the iHeartRadio Music Festival start at $436 for a two-day pass. A Friday ticket is priced from $191, while a Saturday pass can be obtained for about $70. SeatGeek offers the ability to shop by row and section. VividSeats Code: RS30 for $30 off orders over $300 VividSeats lists prices for the iHeartRadio Music Festival starting at slightly lower than some competitors, with two-day passes going for around $363, Friday tickets priced at about $186, and Saturday passes available for as little as $68. TicketNetwork Code: RS150 for $150 off orders over $500 TicketNetwork features two-day passes starting at around $480, with Friday passes priced at roughly $200 and Saturday tickets available for about $70.

iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup by Day

**Friday, September 18:** Performers include BTS, Cardi B, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Weezer, and Zara Larsson.