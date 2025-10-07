Lady Gaga Poised to Dominate 2026 Grammy Album Race

As the 2026 Grammy Awards approach, all eyes are on Lady Gaga, who appears to be the frontrunner for Album of the Year with her latest release, Mayhem. Known for her innovative artistry and powerful performances, Gaga is no stranger to Grammy nominations, but this year might finally be her time to shine. With a mix of industry buzz and critical acclaim, Mayhem is setting the stage for a potential triumph in February.

Album of the Year – Our Predictions

This year’s Album of the Year category is brimming with talent. The nominees are a showcase of diverse musical stylings and accomplished artists. Lady Gaga’s Mayhem is leading the charge, and she is joined by Kendrick Lamar‘s GNX, Bad Bunny’s DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow, Elton John & Brandi Carlile with Who Believes in Angels?, Lainey Wilson’s Whirlwind (Deluxe), Tyler, The Creator’s CHROMAKOPIA, and Laufey’s A Matter of Time.

Who Will Win?

Lady Gaga’s Mayhem stands out as a strong contender, marking her return to the top with the experience and charisma that have defined her career. John Stein, head of North America Editorial at Spotify, remarks, “Lady Gaga always feels like a strong contender for this category. And [her being a] household name helps here.” Stein suggests that vote splitting might actually work in Gaga’s favor, allowing her to clinch the coveted Album of the Year title.

Who Should Win?

Mayhem represents a significant moment in Lady Gaga’s career, as she delves into her dance-pop roots while exploring new artistic territories. Tracks like “Abracadabra” and “Disease” exemplify her creative prowess, while her Coachella performance has been described as nothing short of career-defining. Fans and critics alike agree: it’s her time to win.

Forecasting the Field

While Lady Gaga’s Mayhem is gaining traction, other contenders also bring compelling narratives. The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow is noteworthy as his final release under his current moniker, making it a sentimental favorite. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny’s latest album is creating buzz after his Super Bowl Halftime Show announcement. “He’s never won outside a Latin category before, and it’s overdue,” Stein notes.

Elsewhere, Elton John and Brandi Carlile’s collaboration Who Believes in Angels? celebrates iconic queer figures, providing a powerful statement. Lainey Wilson’s Whirlwind (Deluxe) could also earn recognition for her blend of cultural influence and musical achievement. Tyler, The Creator’s CHROMAKOPIA offers strong messaging and aesthetic appeal, while Laufey captivates audiences by fusing timeless sounds with modern themes.

Kendrick Lamar’s momentum is likewise noteworthy. “He released a really strong album that performed on every level: Culturally, critically, and commercially,” Stein says. “It seems like he’s a household name in a way he never was before, which feels great for Album of the Year.”