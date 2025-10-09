L.A. Mayor Rebuts Caruso’s Critique on Palisades Fire Response

In the latest exchange between L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso, tensions have reignited over the city’s handling of the Palisades Fire. At a prominent media event, Mayor Bass responded to Caruso’s severe critique of her leadership, which he attributes to a governmental failure during the fire crisis. As the controversy unfolds, Bass accuses Caruso of exploiting tragedy for personal criticism, further deepening their political rift. This article explores the ongoing conflict, highlighting the key points in their contentious debate.

Mayor Responds to Criticism

During a recent appearance at Bloomberg’s Screentime event, Mayor Bass addressed comments made by Rick Caruso, who had earlier blamed “a failure of government on an epic level,” starting with her, for the January Palisades Fire. Bass compared his remarks to those of former President Trump, expressing disappointment. “I think he is sad and bitter,” she said. Her remarks underscored a belief that Caruso’s comments were beneath his stature and reflected a negative personal sentiment.

Call for Unity in Crisis

Bass emphasized the importance of unity during challenging times, criticizing Caruso for what she described as exploiting the tragedy. She remarked, “This is when the city needs to stand together. Why would you do that?” Bass shared her hope that Caruso, known for his real estate ventures like The Grove, would prioritize collaboration over conflict. Their recent efforts to address the “mansion tax” seemed to reflect a shared goal of problem-solving, making the public discord even more regrettable.

Caruso’s Perspective

Rick Caruso’s statement on Wednesday charged the city with incompetence and mismanagement. He argued that the Palisades Fire, which escalated due to strong winds after a deliberate ignition, was preventable. “This was a failure of government on an epic level, starting with Mayor Bass,” Caruso insisted. His comments suggested that the lack of planning and preparation was directly responsible for the disaster’s impact on Los Angeles residents.

Political Rivalry Rekindled

The friction between Bass and Caruso traces back to their 2022 mayoral race, where Bass emerged victorious despite Caruso’s hefty campaign spending. With Bass announcing her intent to seek another term and Caruso contemplating a new political bid, their rivalry shows little sign of fading. As the debate over the Palisades Fire continues, both figures remain at the forefront of L.A.’s political arena, their interactions highlighting differing philosophies on leadership and crisis management.