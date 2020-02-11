Kylie Jenner at Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Oscar After-Party

Kylie Jenner was a vision of Hollywood beauty as she commemorated the Oscars on Sunday evening.

The fact celebrity, 22, got here to Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Oscar after-party looking gorgeous in a leggy red dress.

Kylie was cool in amazing gems as she blinked her lengthy legs in a bold Vivienne Westwood gown.

Red-y to the celebration! Kylie Jenner was a vision of Hollywood beauty as she commemorated the Oscars on Sunday evening.

The off-the-shoulder gown emphasized Kylie’s amazing body to complete impact, cinching right into her tight upper body while displaying her lengthy arm or legs with a thigh-high slit.

The stunning gown skimmed the flooring and got all eyes on Kylie as she strutted her means to the celebration in a set of transparent heels.

Her jet black locks cascaded her back in a streamlined and straight do, while she emphasized her face with pink flush as well as lengthy lashes.

The celebrity had an air of self-confidence to her as she strolled in the direction of the celebration.

Kylie uploaded a variety of pictures of her Oscars evening appearance onto her Instagram account, consisting of a slide of her seductively positioned up versus a wall surface.

‘Yes to the gown,’ she captioned the pictures, together with a kissing emoji as well as a shout-out to the developer, Vivienne Westwood.

Sunday was an excellent evening for Kylie.

Best clothed! Jenner positioned up seductively versus the wall surface in her glam gown.

In enhancement to participating in the power pair’s massive celebration, she additionally went to the Vanity Fairs Oscar celebration with her sis Kim Kardashian.

She additionally spent time with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, that was quickly seen in a video clip she uploaded from her trip to the soiree.

Travis seemed hectic rolling a blunt or cigarette in the video clip as he hung out with sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, who all seemed to be on their way to Beyonce’s celebration.

Sister act! In enhancement to participating in the power pair’s massive celebration, she additionally went to the Vanity Fairs Oscar celebration with her sis Kim Kardashian.

Their out comes, as an insider asserted, that the previous couple ‘are investing increasingly more time with each other’ as they remain to navigate what form their partnership will take to the benefit of their two-year-old child Stormi.

‘They are delighted,’ a source informed People of the ex-spouses. ‘It appears prematurely to state that they are formally back with each other, though.’

That resource additionally disclosed that the cosmetics magnate has prevented going public concerning a settlement ‘up until there is even more of dedication from Travis.’

‘But they are wonderful with each other. And naturally, it’s ideal for Stormi to have both moms and dads around as high as feasible…’