Home Celebrity News Kylie Jenner at Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Oscar After-Party
Celebrity News

Kylie Jenner at Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Oscar After-Party

by Jennifer
written by Jennifer
Kylie Jenner at Beyonce and Jay-Z's Oscar after-party

Kylie Jenner was a vision of Hollywood beauty as she commemorated the Oscars on Sunday evening.

The fact celebrity, 22, got here to Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Oscar after-party looking gorgeous in a leggy red dress.

Kylie was cool in amazing gems as she blinked her lengthy legs in a bold Vivienne Westwood gown.

Red-y to party! Kylie Jenner was a vision of Hollywood glamour as she celebrated the Oscars on Sunday night

Red-y to the celebration! Kylie Jenner was a vision of Hollywood beauty as she commemorated the Oscars on Sunday evening.

The off-the-shoulder gown emphasized Kylie’s amazing body to complete impact, cinching right into her tight upper body while displaying her lengthy arm or legs with a thigh-high slit.

The stunning gown skimmed the flooring and got all eyes on Kylie as she strutted her means to the celebration in a set of transparent heels.

Her jet black locks cascaded her back in a streamlined and straight do, while she emphasized her face with pink flush as well as lengthy lashes.

The celebrity had an air of self-confidence to her as she strolled in the direction of the celebration.

Va va voom: Jenner flashed plenty of leg in her revealing designer gown

Making her grand entrance: Heads turned as the glam star strutted to the event

Kylie uploaded a variety of pictures of her Oscars evening appearance onto her Instagram account, consisting of a slide of her seductively positioned up versus a wall surface.

‘Yes to the gown,’ she captioned the pictures, together with a kissing emoji as well as a shout-out to the developer, Vivienne Westwood.

Sunday was an excellent evening for Kylie.

Best dressed! Jenner posed up seductively against the wall in her glam dress

Best clothed! Jenner positioned up seductively versus the wall surface in her glam gown.

In enhancement to participating in the power pair’s massive celebration, she additionally went to the Vanity Fairs Oscar celebration with her sis Kim Kardashian.

She additionally spent time with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, that was quickly seen in a video clip she uploaded from her trip to the soiree.

Travis seemed hectic rolling a blunt or cigarette in the video clip as he hung out with sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, who all seemed to be on their way to Beyonce’s celebration.

Sister act! In addition to attending the power couple's big bash, she also was at the Vanity Fairs Oscar party with her sister Kim Kardashian

Sister act! In enhancement to participating in the power pair’s massive celebration, she additionally went to the Vanity Fairs Oscar celebration with her sis Kim Kardashian.

Their out comes, as an insider asserted, that the previous couple ‘are investing increasingly more time with each other’ as they remain to navigate what form their partnership will take to the benefit of their two-year-old child Stormi.

‘They are delighted,’ a source informed People of the ex-spouses. ‘It appears prematurely to state that they are formally back with each other, though.’

That resource additionally disclosed that the cosmetics magnate has prevented going public concerning a settlement ‘up until there is even more of dedication from Travis.’

‘But they are wonderful with each other. And naturally, it’s ideal for Stormi to have both moms and dads around as high as feasible…’

Look who's here: Travis Scott appeared to be busy rolling a blunt or cigarette in the video as he hung out with sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, who all appeared to be on their way to Beyonce's party

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Prince Harry as well as Meghan Markle Will...

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Had a Moment...

Bradley Cooper and Renee Zellweger Together at Oscars...

Jennifer Aniston Wears a Black Dress to the...

7 Reasons Why Are Smart Women Single for...

Renee Zellweger, Best Actress Oscar for “Judy”

Leonardo DiCaprio as Well as Sweetheart Camilla Morrone...

Brad Pitt Dedicates his Oscar to his Children...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Return to...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More