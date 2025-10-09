Kylie Jenner and Alexander Skarsgard Join Charli XCX’s A24 Film

The buzz around Charli XCX’s A24 film, The Moment, is building as the project attracts a star-studded cast. Featuring notable names like Kylie Jenner, Rachel Sennott, and Alexander Skarsgård, the film promises to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline. Scheduled for release next year, this film sees Charli XCX stepping into a new creative territory, blending her musical prowess with cinematic ambition.

A Star-Studded Cast in The Moment

Charli XCX is making waves with her A24 film The Moment by assembling a remarkable cast. The pop star recently unveiled a dynamic teaser, showcasing celebrities such as Kylie Jenner and actors like Rachel Sennott and Alexander Skarsgård. The film is set to explore the intricate life of a rising pop star caught in the whirlwind of fame and industry demands as she gears up for her arena tour debut.

The film’s creation sees the collaboration of Aidan Zamiri and Bertie Brandes, who co-wrote the screenplay from an original idea by Charli XCX. Adding to the enticing lineup, the film features talents like eighties icon Rosanna Arquette, Charli’s close friend Shygirl, and Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg. A.G. Cook, a frequent collaborator of Charli, will oversee the film’s music, promising an unforgettable sonic experience.

Supporting Cast and Creative Vision

The Moment boasts an impressive array of actors, including Jamie Demetriou, Kate Berlant, Isaac Powell, and Rish Shah. Additional roles are filled by Arielle Dombasle, Hailey Benton Gates, Tish Weinstock, Trew Mullen, Michael Workéyè, and Richard Perez, each contributing to the film’s depth and diversity.

Charli XCX generated excitement with the release of a strobe-light teaser, complete with a gritty remix of “I Love It,” her hit collaboration with Icona Pop. The teaser’s intense visual style hints at the movie’s vibrant and edgy tone.

Creative Process and Future Prospects

Charli XCX confirmed the project back in January 2025. Speaking to Billboard, she revealed plans to dedicate three weeks to writing the film in Poland, alongside Zamiri. “We would write it and shoot it at the same time, kind of like making an album,” Charli explained, emphasizing the collaborative and immersive approach to creating The Moment.

This venture into filmmaking highlights Charli XCX’s ability to transcend genres, bringing her unique artistic vision to new audiences. With The Moment, she continues to redefine her creative boundaries, generating substantial anticipation for what promises to be a standout cinematic experience.