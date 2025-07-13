Kygo’s Guide: Infuse Year-Round Summer Vibes Anywhere

Embrace the summer vibes all year round with the tropical magic of Kygo’s experiences. From snowy mountains to vibrant festivals, Kygo demonstrates how the essence of summer can be felt anywhere, at any time. This article delves into the ways you can capture that everlasting warmth no matter where you are, inspired by Kygo’s unique approach to life, music, and atmosphere. Discover how the Palm Tree Music Festival and other ventures help keep those sunny feelings alive.

Amid Aspen’s snowy peaks in February, the Palm Tree Music Festival brought a tropical flair to the mountains. Influencers in their stylish winter gear mingled in a setting that felt more like a beach retreat than a snow-covered landscape. The EDM beats and Don Julio cocktails added to the inviting summer vibes — a transformation Kygo wouldn’t have any other way.

“I’ve been coming to Aspen playing shows at Belly Up & The X Games for many years before we started Palm Tree Festival Aspen,” Kygo shares with Rolling Stone. “The town truly showcases that the Palm Tree state of mind isn’t tied to a season — it’s a way of life. Our aim with the festival is to create an unforgettable experience that unites a global community.”

Music and Atmosphere

This year’s festival lineup was a delight, featuring Kygo’s own Palm Tree Crew artists like Sofi Tukker, Victoria Nadine, and Forester, who infused their music with beachy, club-like energy. The transformation of Rio Grande Park into a tropical oasis with heaters and a neon lounge filled with summer vibes was a brilliant touch. Attendees enjoyed themed cuisine like lobster rolls and Hawaiian pork skewers, encapsulating the endless summer feelings.

“We always push boundaries blending genres and supporting emerging DJs,” says Kygo. Stars from the EDM world, typically associated with places like St. Tropez, keep the summer spirit alive even in wintery Aspen. Upcoming Palm Tree festivals will take this energy to exciting destinations like St. Tropez and Montecito.

Expanding the Vibe

Kygo and Myles Shear’s “never-ending summer” ethos extends beyond festivals. They’ve teamed up with the Tao Group to launch Palm Tree Beach Club in Las Vegas, a massive venue designed to offer a tropical escape. Myles explains, “The goal was to curate an experience that feels like you’ve traveled outside of Vegas, entering a Palm Tree state of mind.”

Don Julio frequently joins Palm Tree festivals, contributing to the laid-back luxury atmosphere with custom cocktails and exclusive merchandise. This partnership enriches the summer vibes, as seen at the festival with influential attendees enjoying the ambiance.

Creating the Experience

Kygo expresses excitement over the festival’s success: “We sold out and saw an increase in hotel rates, surpassing even Aspen’s busiest weekends. The festival’s demand and energy highlight that Palm Tree Crew has become something special.” While music is central, collaborations bring the Palm Tree experience to life worldwide, from Mexican beaches to Colorado slopes.

Fashion plays its part, too. “I’m a fan of Alo and choose outfits based on the weather. It’s not just about comfort but embracing the event’s vibe,” Kygo notes, balancing between Aspen’s cold and warmer residencies in places like Ibiza.

As a frequent traveler, Kygo relies on essentials like headphones and chargers. “I need to pack smart when traveling to multiple festival locations,” he says. Anker’s Power Bank is an essential, ensuring devices stay charged for those demanding travel and performance schedules.

Staying energized and healthy is vital for Kygo. Pre-show naps and energy drinks, such as those provided by Celsius, help battle jet lag. “I also find going to the gym helps maintain my energy levels during tours.”

Among the serious concerns is hearing health. Kygo emphasizes using custom-molded earplugs, saying, “They help protect my ears during performances without compromising sound quality.” These protect his hearing while preserving the crispness of every beat and note.

The summer vibes brought by Kygo’s ventures remind us that sunny feelings aren’t just seasonal. Through music, collaboration, and thoughtful experiences, Kygo shows us how to keep the spirit of endless summer shining no matter where we are.