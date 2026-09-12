Kri8 Universe Breaks Ground at Toronto Market Premiere

In an exciting development for science fiction enthusiasts, filmmaker and production designer Uzair Merchant is set to introduce “Kri8 Universe,” a vibrant ecosystem comprising five interconnected worlds. The launch is scheduled for TIFF: The Market, where the project aims to secure global licensing deals, studio collaborations, and strategic partnerships after 14 years of dedicated independent development.

The Expansive Worlds of Kri8 Universe

The “Kri8 Universe” features five unique worlds—Elixir of Life, Black Rose, the 8th Sin, Skye, and Vault X—intertwined through a rich mythology and anchored by 16 original characters. This ambitious project is designed to expand across various mediums, including film, television, publishing, music, gaming, digital platforms, artificial intelligence, digital assets, and immersive experiences.

A Legacy of Accomplishments

Uzair Merchant brings nearly two decades of experience in international film and television to this project, contributing to acclaimed titles such as “Deadpool 2,” “Fast & Furious 7,” “Star Trek Beyond,” and “Superman & Lois.” His career spans Hollywood, Bollywood, the Middle East, and Asia, earning him over 40 international accolades across multiple domains, including film, television, music, and emerging media.

Current Offerings and Future Aspirations

The existing portfolio of “Kri8 Universe” includes three published books, nine original soundtracks, as well as films, screenplays, music videos, and games. Additionally, the project has amassed over 1.1 million views and garnered more than 30 international awards, showcasing its widespread appeal and recognition.

Merchant co-founded K2 Media Capital with Gayathiri Guliani to steer the commercial rollout of “Kri8 Universe.” The platform aims to develop, package, and finance original intellectual property for global markets. Current discussions involve studios, streamers, publishers, gaming partners, and technology firms to explore various collaboration options, including licensing, co-productions, publishing, gaming adaptations, and distribution.

Building a Commercial Pathway

“What makes ‘Kri8 Universe’ particularly compelling is that it is not an IP concept looking for a business model,” Guliani stated. “The world has already been built, the characters have been developed, and the creative ecosystem has been tested across multiple mediums. Our role is to build the commercial pathway around that IP, connecting it with the right studios, platforms, investors, and global markets. We see ‘Kri8 Universe’ as a powerful example of how IP can transcend a single screen or territory. It has the depth to support multiple stories and the flexibility to evolve across formats, languages, and geographies. The opportunity now is to identify partners who can help unlock that potential at scale.”

Mythology and Cultural Depth

The intricate mythology of “Kri8 Universe” weaves together themes of artificial intelligence, genetics, cloning, immortality, consciousness, and humanity’s complex relationship with advancing technology. It also touches on pressing issues such as water scarcity and identity, enriched by cross-cultural collaboration that blends Arabic sounds, hip-hop, and Bollywood influences. The character Musa journeys through fractured timelines to serve as a messenger of remembrance, while “3001: A Nafs Odyssey” marries futuristic Sufi hip-hop with sci-fi themes to explore the seven stages of the soul.

A Completed Vision

“We’re not walking into the room with an idea for a universe. We’re walking in with the universe,” Merchant emphasized. “The mythology exists. The books exist. The music exists. The characters exist. Fourteen years were spent building and proving these worlds. Now the question is how far they can travel. This is where facts meet myth to create fiction.”