Kourtney Kardashian is flaunting her awesome swimsuit body after Sofia Richie rejoined with ex lover Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian is flaunting her impressive swimsuit body for followers in a leopard print one item. It merely comes eventually after Sofia Richie rejoined with their common ex-lover Scott Disick for a flick evening.

Kourtney Kardashian‘s summer swimsuit body will not be stopped! The 41-year-old has been highlighting her intense workout routine via her Poosh lifestyle website and using her Instagram account to show off the results. On July 13, Kourt shared a series of photos of her taking a swim while showing her breathtaking backside underwater. A cinched belt highlighted her trim waist, and the reality star’s renowned buoyant posterior looked limited and company in the leopard print one-piece bikini she carried. Kourtney’s face wasn’t noticeable in any one of the images, with merely her wet redhead locks revealing rather.

Kourtney’s hot bikini came thanks to her sis Khloe Kardashian’s Good American clothes brand name. The design is referred to as the “Showoff” and will certainly be offered quickly to followers and consumers for $109. Kourt showed off just how the swimsuit keeps an eye out of the swimming pool in an image she designed for GA’s site.

The mommy of 3 created in the inscription of her swimming image, “streams in the desert.” From her Good American image, it appeared she might have been striking the swimming pool at mother Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs estate. The only other desert area Kourt has been to in recent months was Utah’s glamorous Amangiri hotel, where she went horseback riding with her children and associated their papa, her ex-lover Scott Disick, 37, throughout a Memorial Day weekend break escape in late May.

Her escape with Scott increased brows, as it came simply days after records that he and long time partner Sofia Richie, 21, had separated. It came three weeks after Scott’s aborted journey to rehab, and followers observed that Sofia fell short of desiring The Lord a Happy 37th Birthday on May 26, when the remainder of the Kar-Jenner clan — consisting of Kourt — made certain to do so.

While Sofia and Scott continued to be apart via June, they’ve rejoined numerous times this month. First, they were found getting along at a July 5 getaway in Malibu, where Scott cooled with the bikini model and her chums. Then on July 12, Sofia visited Scott’s Hidden Hills estate to see Zac Efron’s brand-new Netflix docuseries, Down to Earth with each other.

As we formerly reported EXCLUSIVELY, after Sofia’s coastline hang with Scott, she felt they had an opportunity to invest even more time with each other post-breakup. “Sofia asked if Scott wanted to join her and her friends at the beach, and they went, just as friends,” a source informed us. “They have spoken since their split, but haven’t spent time with each other, so they caught up over lunch, just chatted and filled each other in on what they’ve been up to lately. It was more of the same at the beach, but since Sofia‘s friends were there, they didn’t get as much of a chance to chat. But Sofia had fun and felt comfortable hanging out with Scott. It was a nice time all around, and she could see herself hanging out with him again.”