Knicks Stand Firm as Tyler Kolek Criticizes Swift Fanbase

The New York Knicks have stepped in to defend Taylor Swift after player Tyler Kolek referred to her as a “performative” fan of the team. The controversy began during an NBA 2K TikTok livestream, where Kolek was asked by teammate Miles McBride who he believed was the “fakest celebrity Knicks fan.” In response, he pointed to Swift, implying that some celebrities, including her, attend games mainly for the attention rather than true support for the team.

Knicks Respond to Criticism

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, a Knicks spokesperson emphasized Swift’s long-standing dedication to the team, saying, “Taylor Swift has been a Knicks fan for many years, has a long history with Madison Square Garden, and we are incredibly appreciative of her support of the organization.” This public defense highlights the team’s recognition of her commitment and the importance of celebrity fans.

Kolek’s Comments Spark Discussion

During the livestream, Kolek expressed skepticism about the authenticity of celebrity fans at games. He remarked, “At the Knicks games, I would say it’s very performative. Because they just want to be seen at the game; they’re not necessarily fans. Maybe Taylor Swift?” He further suggested he was unsure of her true fandom, saying, “I don’t know if I’ve seen her at any other games. I guess she’s got a lot going on, so she can’t come all the time, but it’s a little performative.”

Reactions to the Comments

Kolek’s comments didn’t go without personal repercussions. His girlfriend, Alexi Sousa, reacted to his remarks in a TikTok post, sharing her perspective as a Swift fan. “Me (a swiftie) waking up next to Tyler & seeing what he had to say about my girl,” she wrote, calling Swift her “favorite celeb Knicks fan.”

Taylor Swift’s Connection to the Knicks

Swift has been seen courtside at various Knicks games, including notable recent appearances, such as at Game 4 of the NBA Finals in June, where she wore a “Stevie Knicks” T-shirt while sitting with friends like Alana Haim, Este Haim, and Mariska Hargitay. She also attended Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals alongside Travis Kelce when the Knicks faced the Cavaliers.

A Longstanding Relationship with Madison Square Garden