KJ Apa Claims Cole Sprouse Assaulted Him Over Drug Dispute

Amid headlines such as “Riverdale’s KJ Apa Says Cole Sprouse Punched Him Over Drug Use,” conversations about addiction, accountability and how public figures confront private struggles continue to resonate. One notable example comes from an American Pie star who has been candid about his own battle with alcohol and drugs, marking milestones in recovery while also acknowledging relapses and the lengths he went to hide his problem.

Marking a Year of Sobriety

In October 2018, the American Pie star announced he was one year sober in a celebratory and encouraging Instagram post.

“I first tried to get sober over 5 years ago, when the weight of my obsession with booze and drugs became too heavy for me to handle,” he wrote at the time. “Turns out this s–t is hard.”

He continued, “After some fits and starts, I’ve managed to put together one year of sobriety. I’m as proud of it as anything in my life. If you’re struggling, know there’s help. Don’t be ashamed. We can do this.”

Relapse, Secrecy and Self-Isolation

Years later, he reflected on his journey with addiction and the lengths he went to hide the his struggle.

“I’m going to therapy and ‘working on things’ but meanwhile I’m leaving therapy, having just had a good session, and I’m going to the liquor store and buying a fifth of vodka, drinking it and then driving home,” he said on a March 2024 episode of his wife Jenny Mollen‘s All the Fails podcast. “I knew how to get wasted enough to where I took myself out of the life equation, took myself out of the present, didn’t have to connect in a way that made me feel things.”

He added, “I had it figured out to a T. To not get too drunk where I couldn’t have a conversation with you. I was replacing those bottles in the bar all the time.”