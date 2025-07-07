King Charles Revamps Palace Dress Code Tradition

King Charles Changes Long-Standing Dress Policy at Palace

In a notable shift aimed at modernizing royal traditions, King Charles III has altered a long-standing dress policy at Buckingham Palace, significantly impacting how tennis is played on the royal grounds. This change focuses on the private tennis court, where the previous requirement for players to wear all-white attire has been relaxed. The decision reflects a broader inclination towards a more approachable and less formal atmosphere for members of the royal family, their staff, and guests who utilize this cherished facility.

A Relaxed Approach to Tennis Attire

As reported by The Sunday Times, the King’s revised dress code indicates that while all-white tennis apparel is “preferred,” it is “not essential.” This update essentially signals a departure from the rigid protocols that have been in place since the court was built in 1919 during King George V’s reign. By softening the restrictions on tennis attire, King Charles aims to foster a more enjoyable and carefree environment for players on the court.

Despite Charles’s own affinity for formal attire, often seen with a tie, he desires that his staff and guests feel less bound by tradition while enjoying recreational activities. The royal court, often referred to as “London’s most exclusive tennis court,” not only serves as a sports facility but also as a space steeped in royal history that has witnessed many memorable matches.

Notable Matches on the Royal Court

The tennis court at Buckingham Palace has a rich legacy, hosting memorable matches over the years. In the 1930s, the late King George VI, known for his passion for tennis, frequently faced off against Fred Perry, Britain’s top player at the time. Perry, who garnered acclaim for winning eight Grand Slam titles, including three consecutive Wimbledons, would later inspire a renowned sportswear brand.

Fast forward to 2000, when tennis icons Björn Borg and John McEnroe played an exhibition match on the royal court, organized by Prince Andrew to benefit the NSPCC charity. This event attracted a host of celebrities, including singer Art Garfunkel and Formula One champion Damon Hill, highlighting the court’s status as a gathering place for both sports and royal connections.

While King Charles may not be an avid tennis player himself, other family members have a deep-rooted appreciation for the sport. Catherine, Princess of Wales, has nurtured her love for tennis since childhood and now serves as a patron of the Wimbledon tournament, nurturing her children’s interest in the game. Reports suggest that Prince George is even receiving private lessons from tennis legend Roger Federer.

Enhancing Royal Facilities

King Charles’s decision to update the tennis court’s dress policy is emblematic of his broader vision to modernize palace operations while preserving royal traditions. Recognizing that some customs can evolve, the King is demonstrating a willingness to adapt while maintaining the monarchy’s dignity.

In line with this approach, Charles has also made other progressive changes, such as reducing the indoor swimming pool’s temperature at Buckingham Palace to save energy and reduce heating costs. This initiative reflects his enduring commitment to environmental conservation.

The court, like other palace facilities, is undergoing renovation as part of an extensive £369 million update, which will keep it out of commission until the broader project concludes in 2027.

Moreover, King Charles’s engagement with the world of tennis extends beyond palace grounds. During a presentation ceremony in 2022, he recognized Emma Raducanu with her MBE at Windsor Castle and showed an awareness of her career, asking, “Have you found a coach yet?” This light-hearted remark illustrates his connection with contemporary tennis issues.

Raducanu later recounted her reaction in a 2023 interview with The Sunday Times, expressing her amusement: “I was like, ‘That’s good banter!’ It was so funny, I was laughing because everyone was ripping me for not having a coach.”

Through these changes, King Charles is steadily redefining how royal traditions coexist with modern expectations, allowing the royal family and their guests to enjoy an updated tennis experience at Buckingham Palace.