King Charles Embraces Prince Harry's Homecoming to the UK

King Charles III appears to be on a path toward reconciliation with his younger son, Prince Harry, as the prince and his family prepare to return to the UK. After living in North America for the past six years, their imminent return was confirmed by PEOPLE. Surprising many, including King Charles himself, Harry is reportedly making this move permanent.

King Charles Learned About Prince Harry’s Return On Sunday

PEOPLE reports that King Charles was unaware of his son’s plans until Sunday. This hints at the ongoing estrangement between Harry and his family, as Harry did not notify his father until just before the move. In July, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, had their first meeting with their grandfather in four years at Highgrove House, the King’s private residence. Prior to that, Prince Harry had reunited with Charles in September 2025.

Despite the previous estrangement, King Charles seems to be welcoming this family reunion. The King intends to foster a personal relationship with Harry’s family while maintaining Harry and Meghan’s status as private individuals.

King Charles’ Reunion With Prince Harry Has Been A Gradual Process

Although Prince Harry, 41, and Meghan Markle, 45, do not plan to resume royal duties, their return signifies a gradual thawing of relations. Recent encounters, including private meetings after King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, suggest a softening stance. Yet, royal author Russell Myers notes that their gatherings have not been without challenges, particularly concerning security arrangements that led to tensions between Harry and Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Return Isn’t A Simple Situation

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in the UK for what is described as an “extended period,” they are keeping their home in Montecito, California, in addition to a vacation property in Portugal. Harry has consistently voiced concerns over security for his family during their time in the UK, a key factor in their earlier decision to relocate. With King Charles reportedly supportive of their privacy, the future remains uncertain as to how Harry and Meghan will navigate this return.