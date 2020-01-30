Home Celebrity News Kim Kardashian ultimately obtains Adidas x IVY Park box from Beyonce
Kim Kardashian ultimately obtains Adidas x IVY Park box from Beyonce

Kardashian West ultimately unpacked her Adidas x IVY Park closet collection from vocalist Beyonce Adidas x IVY Park is a clothes line presented by Beyonce that includes a variety of lotion, beige, orange and also maroon garments, devices and even shoes.

Celebrity tv celebrities and also close friends that could get the brand-new collection consisted of star Reese Witherspoon, rap artist Cardi B, vocalist Janelle Monae, comic Ellen DeGeneres, design Hailey Baldwin, Zendaya, Laverne Cox and also Yara Shahidi.

adidas x IVY PARK E-comm takeover

Kim required to social networks to disclose that she did get the collection from the vocalist.

“Sorry, I’m sooo late! Congrats @beyonce & @adidas on such a hugely successful launch. I love everything and can’t wait to wear it all!!,” Kim created on her Instagram tale along with a collection of follow-up articles.

The tv celebrity was seen modeling in a couple of items from the athleisure collection.

adidas x IVY PARK E-comm takeover

Beyonce additionally distributed the collection to a few of the famous Hollywood characters, in advance of its launch day.
She was included in 4 various appearances, with a range of designs, consisting of bodysuits, hoodies, joggers, coats and also four different tennis shoes.

