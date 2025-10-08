Kim Kardashian Strips Down to Just a Fur Coat

Kim Kardashian recently made headlines after stepping out in a stunning faux fur coat, foregoing pants altogether, and creating quite a buzz during Paris Fashion Week. The reality star and Skims founder shared the moment with her followers on Instagram, encapsulating her fashionable escapade in the City of Light with the caption “PARIS IN 24 HRS.” This striking appearance not only showcased her bold style choices but also reaffirmed Kim’s status as a fashion icon who isn’t afraid to push boundaries.

A Showstopper at Paris Fashion Week

On October 7, Kim Kardashian captivated fans by turning a luxurious Gucci faux fur coat into her outfit of choice while in Paris. The eye-catching ensemble positioned her at the forefront of the fashion scene during the prestigious event. The Instagram carousel post offered a glimpse into her whirlwind trip, further solidifying her reputation as a trendsetter in the world of high fashion.

In her Instagram update, Kardashian included a selection of photos that highlighted her radiant presence in one of Demna’s latest Gucci designs. The faux fur coat was the focal point of her look, artfully styled to resemble a chic minidress. This playful take on luxury fashion showcased Kim’s unique ability to transform classic pieces into bold statements, ensuring her outfit echoed her dynamic personality.

Behind the Scenes and Major Transformations

Amidst the glamour, Kardashian also shared behind-the-scenes images displaying a fitting for a special event. In one striking snapshot, she sported a pixie cut wig reminiscent of her mother Kris Jenner’s iconic hairstyle. The playful nod to her family’s legacy demonstrated Kim’s penchant for blending heritage with modern flair, all while remaining firmly in the spotlight.

Flashback to a Recent Appearance

Just last month, Kim turned heads while appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where she flaunted a rarely seen tattoo during a segment promoting her latest venture, NikeSkims. For this occasion, she wore a plunging latex dress by Vex, which featured a daring thigh-high slit, demonstrating her constant evolution in style.

Complementing her bold look were a Chrome Hearts choker and Pleaser peep-toe platforms, along with a stunning jeweled anklet that added a touch of glamour. Her hair, styled in natural waves, was paired with makeup that highlighted her features, including winged eyeliner and a gradient nude lip.

A Peek into Kim’s Personal Life

During the episode, host Jimmy Fallon playfully inquired about a possible lip tattoo that Kim might have gotten after her hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live” in 2023. “We don’t have to air this,” she quipped before revealing her infinity symbol ink, a nod to a personal milestone. Fans may recall the emotional moment she got the tattoo on an episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” coinciding with her first kiss with Pete Davidson during an Aladdin-themed sketch. Their brief relationship lasted seven months before coming to an end in August 2022.

Through her daring fashion choices and candid moments, Kim Kardashian continues to captivate audiences, reinforcing her multifaceted influence in both fashion and popular culture.