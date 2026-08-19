Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Family Getaway Sparks Joy

Kim Kardashian is fully embracing family life alongside her boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton. During his summer break from the Formula 1 season, the reality star took the opportunity to bond with Hamilton’s family, including his niece Willow and nephew Kaiden, while enjoying a tropical getaway.

Family Fun in the Sun

A recent Instagram post from August 17 showcased Kim hitting the waves on a surfboard with young Willow. The vacation wasn’t just a couple’s retreat; it also included Kim’s own children—Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7—making it a vibrant family affair. Joining them were Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian and her kids, True, 8, and Tatum, 4, adding to the joy of the beach excursion.

Romantic Moments Captured

The island getaway yielded some memorable moments for the couple. A steamy bathroom selfie shared by Lewis, 41, featured him embracing a bikini-clad Kim. Additionally, a candid photo of the duo enjoying a sunset walk on the beach captured the couple’s romantic vibe perfectly. Kim took to Instagram to caption one of her posts with the whimsical phrase, “Somewhere over the rainbow.”

A Glimpse into Their Vacation

On his own Instagram, Lewis posted several photos highlighting their trip, showcasing Kim alongside images of his niece, nephew, and younger brother Nicholas Hamilton. This social media exchange illustrates the blended family dynamic that both Kim and Lewis are nurturing during their time together.