Have Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Problems in Marriage?

Kim Kardashian and spouse, Kanye West, are reportedly encountering problems in their marital relationship after they’ve been ‘arguing a lot’ in quarantine.

Kim Kardashian, 39, and Kanye West, 42, have been quarantining along with their four children, North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and 11-month-old Psalm. Although current record cases they’ve been “arguing a lot” things in between them are “fine” Despite a source informing Us Weekly that “Kanye is getting on Kim’s nerves,” it ends up the Keeping Up with the Kardashians celebrity has simply required time alone to concentrate on some job she’s been doing so the rap artist took their children to their Wyoming house to help make that occur.

“Kim really needed a break and some alone time, so Kanye took the kids away to give her one,” a source SPECIFICALLY informed HollywoodLife. “She loves the kids so much, but like any mom, she just needed time to herself. She needed a break from the kids and the screaming.

She needed peace and quiet and alone time for herself alone, but also because she needed to focus on her law studies and business meetings and decisions, which included SKIMS. It was Kanye’s idea to go. She had work to do and felt she needed peace and quiet, so Kanye took them. Despite reports, there are no issues in their marriage. They’re solid. They’re excellent and doing great as a couple. It frustrates them to see otherwise. Just like any mom, Kim needs time for herself.”

Before Kanye went off to Wyoming, Kim posted various images and clips of her and her children appreciating their time in the house throughout quarantine. One of her newest blog posts consisted of a pic with North that revealed them twinning in white t-shirts that review “Kanye” in blue shine throughout the front. “What’s your favorite thing about quarantine? Let me know….” she captioned the photo. “Mine is hanging with my babies 24/7…”

It’s terrific to understand Kim and Kanye are succeeding and that Kim can invest a long time on her very own to get some things done. We expect to see a lot more from their family members quickly.